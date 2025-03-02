Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, March 2, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • Will Die By My Hand: Daughter Physically Abuses; Bites Mother Over Property Dispute | Watch

Will Die By My Hand: Daughter Physically Abuses; Bites Mother Over Property Dispute | Watch

A disturbing video from Haryana’s Hisar has gone viral on social media, showing a woman physically attacking and abusing her elderly mother, allegedly over a property dispute.

Will Die By My Hand: Daughter Physically Abuses; Bites Mother Over Property Dispute | Watch

A disturbing video from Haryana’s Hisar has gone viral on social media, showing a woman physically attacking and abusing her elderly mother


A disturbing video from Haryana’s Hisar has gone viral on social media, showing a woman physically attacking and abusing her elderly mother, allegedly over a property dispute. The video, which has sparked outrage, captures the shocking moments when the daughter slaps, punches, and even bites her mother while verbally abusing her.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Horrifying Incident Captured on Video

The footage shows the elderly woman sitting on a bed while her daughter, identified as Rita, assaults her. In a shocking moment, the woman is seen biting her mother’s leg while continuing her physical attack. The video also records the daughter issuing chilling threats, saying, “You will die by my hand.”

Watch Videos:

The violent incident has raised concerns over elder abuse and domestic violence, prompting swift police action.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Following the circulation of the video, the police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s son, Amar Deep. According to the police, charges have been filed under various sections related to assault and issuing death threats.

Azad Nagar Police Station in-charge, Sadhu Ram, confirmed the developments, stating, “A case has been registered against the accused woman under various sections, including assault and issuing threats to kill.”

Family Dispute Over Property

The conflict appears to stem from a property dispute within the family. The complainant, Amar Deep, informed the police that his sister, Rita, had been harassing their mother to force her into transferring ownership of the family house in her name.

Amar Deep further alleged that Rita’s husband, Sanjay Punia, is unemployed and that the couple has been mentally and physically tormenting their mother. He claimed that they had confined her within the house, depriving her of food and other basic necessities.

Repeated Allegations of Harassment

In his complaint, Amar Deep also mentioned that whenever he visits his mother, his sister falsely accuses him of wrongdoing. He expressed concern over his mother’s well-being, alleging that she is being continuously harassed and threatened. He has urged authorities to take strict action against Rita and ensure his mother’s safety.

The police have assured a thorough investigation into the matter. Authorities are gathering evidence and statements to determine the full extent of the abuse.

ALSO READ: Double Engine Government In Delhi: What It Means For The National Capital?

Filed under

haryana Property Dispute viral video

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Has Karnataka’s Chitra Purushottam Gone Viral? Bold Bride Sparks Debate | Watch

Why Has Karnataka’s Chitra Purushottam Gone Viral? Bold Bride Sparks Debate | Watch

Oscars 2025: Check Out The Complete List Of This Year’s Academy Award Nominees

Oscars 2025: Check Out The Complete List Of This Year’s Academy Award Nominees

Why is Harrison Ford Not Presenting Oscars This Year Despite Being Announced?

Why is Harrison Ford Not Presenting Oscars This Year Despite Being Announced?

Oscars 2025: Here’s The Full List Of Performers And Presenters

Oscars 2025: Here’s The Full List Of Performers And Presenters

Oscars 2025: Where And When To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

Oscars 2025: Where And When To Watch And Everything You Need To Know

Entertainment

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing Away At 66

How Did Uttam Mohanty Die? Veteran Odia Actor Was Air Lifted To Delhi Before Passing

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

What Was Gene Hackman’s Net Worth? Oscar-Winning Actor Had A Lavish 25-Acre Estate In California

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

Anil Kapoor Pays Tribute To Legendary Oscar-Winning Actor Gene Hackman

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

‘Tiger’ To ‘Dabangg’: Salman Khan’s Top 6 Action-Packed Movies To Watch Before ‘Sikandar’

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman- Deets Inside!

SS Rajamouli Gets Accused By A Longtime Friend For Emotionally Tormenting Him Over A Woman-

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard