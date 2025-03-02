Will Die By My Hand: Daughter Physically Abuses; Bites Mother Over Property Dispute | Watch

A disturbing video from Haryana’s Hisar has gone viral on social media, showing a woman physically attacking and abusing her elderly mother, allegedly over a property dispute.

A disturbing video from Haryana’s Hisar has gone viral on social media, showing a woman physically attacking and abusing her elderly mother, allegedly over a property dispute. The video, which has sparked outrage, captures the shocking moments when the daughter slaps, punches, and even bites her mother while verbally abusing her.

Horrifying Incident Captured on Video

The footage shows the elderly woman sitting on a bed while her daughter, identified as Rita, assaults her. In a shocking moment, the woman is seen biting her mother’s leg while continuing her physical attack. The video also records the daughter issuing chilling threats, saying, “You will die by my hand.”

Watch Videos:

A Daughter torturing her Mother. Advertisement · Scroll to continue I’m shock that – it’s her own mother, NOT mother-in-law.@police_haryana@DGPHaryanapic.twitter.com/Npv8dMka2X — ShoneeKapoor (@ShoneeKapoor) February 27, 2025

The violent incident has raised concerns over elder abuse and domestic violence, prompting swift police action.

Police Register Case, Investigation Underway

Following the circulation of the video, the police registered a case based on a complaint filed by the victim’s son, Amar Deep. According to the police, charges have been filed under various sections related to assault and issuing death threats.

Azad Nagar Police Station in-charge, Sadhu Ram, confirmed the developments, stating, “A case has been registered against the accused woman under various sections, including assault and issuing threats to kill.”

Family Dispute Over Property

The conflict appears to stem from a property dispute within the family. The complainant, Amar Deep, informed the police that his sister, Rita, had been harassing their mother to force her into transferring ownership of the family house in her name.

Amar Deep further alleged that Rita’s husband, Sanjay Punia, is unemployed and that the couple has been mentally and physically tormenting their mother. He claimed that they had confined her within the house, depriving her of food and other basic necessities.

Repeated Allegations of Harassment

In his complaint, Amar Deep also mentioned that whenever he visits his mother, his sister falsely accuses him of wrongdoing. He expressed concern over his mother’s well-being, alleging that she is being continuously harassed and threatened. He has urged authorities to take strict action against Rita and ensure his mother’s safety.

The police have assured a thorough investigation into the matter. Authorities are gathering evidence and statements to determine the full extent of the abuse.