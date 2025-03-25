Will DMK Challenge Waqf Bill In Supreme Court? Here’s What CM MK Stalin Said

Taking a strong stance against the proposed amendments to the Waqf Board Act, Stalin accused the central government of attempting to curtail the rights of minority communities.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin stated that the DMK will oppose the proposed amendments to the Waqf Board Act and take the legal route if necessary. Addressing an Iftar event organized by the party’s minority wing on Monday, Stalin underscored the historical ties between the DMK and the Muslim community.

Highlighting the party’s legacy, Stalin recalled that former chief ministers C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi had their first meeting at a Milad-un-Nabi celebration in Tiruvarur, emphasizing the DMK’s deep-rooted connection with minorities. He reiterated that Karunanidhi had always urged the Muslim community not to distance him by merely expressing gratitude, but to stand united with the party.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Taking a strong stance against the proposed amendments to the Waqf Board Act, Stalin accused the central government of attempting to curtail the rights of minority communities. He assured that the DMK and its allies would resist the move in Parliament and, if required, take the battle to the Supreme Court.

DMK against CAA

Stalin also compared the DMK’s efforts with those of the AIADMK, pointing out that while the DMK had vehemently opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the AIADMK had supported it in Parliament. He reminded the audience that the DMK had gathered one crore signatures against the CAA and submitted them to the President of India, while the AIADMK’s support in the Rajya Sabha facilitated the passage of the bill.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, Stalin’s remarks reaffirm the DMK’s stance on protecting minority rights and opposing what he termed as the BJP-led central government’s discriminatory policies. The Chief Minister’s statements are expected to further strengthen the DMK’s appeal among minority voters in Tamil Nadu and beyond.

The proposed amendments to the Waqf Board Act have sparked controversy, with opposition parties and minority groups raising concerns over potential encroachments on religious rights and autonomy. As the political debate intensifies, the DMK has positioned itself as a staunch defender of minority rights, setting the stage for a potential legal battle against the Centre’s proposed changes.

ALSO READ: ‘No Religious Freedom Is Being Taken Away…’ Says Waqf Amendment Bill JPC Chairman