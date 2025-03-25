Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Will DMK Challenge Waqf Bill In Supreme Court? Here’s What CM MK Stalin Said

Will DMK Challenge Waqf Bill In Supreme Court? Here’s What CM MK Stalin Said

Taking a strong stance against the proposed amendments to the Waqf Board Act, Stalin accused the central government of attempting to curtail the rights of minority communities.

Will DMK Challenge Waqf Bill In Supreme Court? Here’s What CM MK Stalin Said

MK Stalin


Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin stated that the DMK will oppose the proposed amendments to the Waqf Board Act and take the legal route if necessary. Addressing an Iftar event organized by the party’s minority wing on Monday, Stalin underscored the historical ties between the DMK and the Muslim community.

Highlighting the party’s legacy, Stalin recalled that former chief ministers C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi had their first meeting at a Milad-un-Nabi celebration in Tiruvarur, emphasizing the DMK’s deep-rooted connection with minorities. He reiterated that Karunanidhi had always urged the Muslim community not to distance him by merely expressing gratitude, but to stand united with the party.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Taking a strong stance against the proposed amendments to the Waqf Board Act, Stalin accused the central government of attempting to curtail the rights of minority communities. He assured that the DMK and its allies would resist the move in Parliament and, if required, take the battle to the Supreme Court.

DMK against CAA

Stalin also compared the DMK’s efforts with those of the AIADMK, pointing out that while the DMK had vehemently opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the AIADMK had supported it in Parliament. He reminded the audience that the DMK had gathered one crore signatures against the CAA and submitted them to the President of India, while the AIADMK’s support in the Rajya Sabha facilitated the passage of the bill.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With the Lok Sabha elections approaching, Stalin’s remarks reaffirm the DMK’s stance on protecting minority rights and opposing what he termed as the BJP-led central government’s discriminatory policies. The Chief Minister’s statements are expected to further strengthen the DMK’s appeal among minority voters in Tamil Nadu and beyond.

The proposed amendments to the Waqf Board Act have sparked controversy, with opposition parties and minority groups raising concerns over potential encroachments on religious rights and autonomy. As the political debate intensifies, the DMK has positioned itself as a staunch defender of minority rights, setting the stage for a potential legal battle against the Centre’s proposed changes.

ALSO READ: ‘No Religious Freedom Is Being Taken Away…’ Says Waqf Amendment Bill JPC Chairman

Filed under

mk stalin Waqf bill

Delhi Budget 2025: 'We Wi

Delhi Budget 2025: ‘We Will Fulfill Them’, CM Rekha Gupta Pledges to Deliver on AAP’s...
West Bengal Chief Ministe

Mamata Banerjee’s London ‘Warm-Up’: Bengal CM Jogging In Saree And Slippers At Hyde Park Goes...
newsx

Is The Mamata Banerjee Government Erasing Hindu Voters From The Voter’s List?
In a shocking case, a man

Bijnor Man Stages Wife’s Murder As ‘Accident’, Wanted To Marry Her Sister
Regular Telecom Tariff Hi

Regular Telecom Tariff Hikes Expected, According to Centrum Report
Will DMK Challenge Waqf B

Will DMK Challenge Waqf Bill In Supreme Court? Here’s What CM MK Stalin Said
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Budget 2025: ‘We Will Fulfill Them’, CM Rekha Gupta Pledges to Deliver on AAP’s Promises

Delhi Budget 2025: ‘We Will Fulfill Them’, CM Rekha Gupta Pledges to Deliver on AAP’s...

Mamata Banerjee’s London ‘Warm-Up’: Bengal CM Jogging In Saree And Slippers At Hyde Park Goes Viral | Watch

Mamata Banerjee’s London ‘Warm-Up’: Bengal CM Jogging In Saree And Slippers At Hyde Park Goes...

Is The Mamata Banerjee Government Erasing Hindu Voters From The Voter’s List?

Is The Mamata Banerjee Government Erasing Hindu Voters From The Voter’s List?

Bijnor Man Stages Wife’s Murder As ‘Accident’, Wanted To Marry Her Sister

Bijnor Man Stages Wife’s Murder As ‘Accident’, Wanted To Marry Her Sister

Regular Telecom Tariff Hikes Expected, According to Centrum Report

Regular Telecom Tariff Hikes Expected, According to Centrum Report

Entertainment

Travis Scott To Perform In India? Delhi To Host The ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’

Travis Scott To Perform In India? Delhi To Host The ‘Circus Maximus World Tour’

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Watch: Why Did Kannada Actors Vinay Gowda And Rajath Kishan Get Arrested?

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

Palestinian Filmmaker, Oscar Recipient Attacked And Detained By Israeli Authorities, Activists Say

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

‘I Will Not Apologize’: Kunal Kamra Calls Studio Vandalism ‘Senseless’; Refuses To Apologize

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Bengaluru College Declares Holiday For Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Release, Arranges Special Screening For Students

Lifestyle

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Planning A Baby After 30? Here Are The Myths, Facts And Practical Tips

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

Horoscope Today: What Do The Stars Say About Your Day?

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

World Tuberculosis Day: Here Are The Key Lifestyle Changes To Lower Your TB Risk

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Horoscope Today: What’s In The Stars For You?

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success