‘Will Empower All Economically, Socially Backward Classes’: Amit Shah, JP Nadda Laud Cabinet’s Nod For Caste Census

Following the Union Cabinet’s decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming census, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday emphasised that the move sends a strong message of commitment to social equality and the rights of every section of society.

In a post on X, Shah asserted that the decision would empower all backward classes. “The Modi government, committed to social justice, has taken a historic decision today. In the CCPA meeting held today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, a message of strong commitment towards social equality and rights of every section has been given by deciding to include caste census in the upcoming census,” he said.

सामाजिक न्याय के लिए संकल्पित मोदी सरकार ने आज एक ऐतिहासिक निर्णय लिया है। प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में आज हुई CCPA की बैठक में, आगामी जनगणना में जातिगत गणना को शामिल करने का निर्णय लेकर सामाजिक समानता और हर वर्ग के अधिकारों के प्रति मजबूत प्रतिबद्धता का… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 30, 2025

He also criticised the Congress for opposing the caste census for decades. “The Congress and its allies opposed the caste census for decades while in power and played politics over it while in the opposition. This decision will empower all economically and socially backward classes, promote inclusion, and pave new paths for the progress of the deprived,” Amit Shah added.

BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda also targeted the Congress, accusing them of using the issue for political gain. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Union Cabinet has taken a historic decision to include caste-based census in the census. This decision is extremely important from the point of view of bringing the economically, socially, and educationally backward castes into the mainstream and restoring the dignity to the people who have been deprived of their rights for a long time. For a long time, Congress has fulfilled its political interests by increasing animosity between castes and making them a means of vote bank,” Nadda said on X.

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व में केन्द्रीय कैबिनेट ने जनगणना में जातिगत आधारित जनगणना को भी सम्मिलित कराने का ऐतिहासिक निर्णय लिया है। ये निर्णय आर्थिक, सामाजिक और शैक्षणिक स्तर पर पिछड़ी हुई जातियों को मुख्यधारा में लाने तथा लंबे समय से अपने हक और अधिकार… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 30, 2025

He added, “While in power, Congress always opposed caste census, the proof of which is that after independence, caste census has not been done in the country till date. This unprecedented decision of the Modi government will be a milestone in expanding social harmony as well as in uplifting every section and increasing the respect of the backward sections. I express my gratitude to Modi ji for this historic decision for the welfare of the entire society.”

Ashwini Vaishnaw’s criticism

Earlier, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had criticised previous Congress governments for opposing caste-based enumeration. “Caste was not included in all the census operations conducted since independence. In 2010, the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh ji had assured the Lok Sabha that the matter of caste census would be considered in the cabinet. A group of ministers was formed to consider this subject. Most political parties recommended a caste census. Despite this, the Congress government decided to conduct only a survey of caste instead of a census. That survey is known as SECC,” Vaishnaw said.

He further noted that including caste enumeration would strengthen the country’s social and economic structure. “Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Cabinet Committee of Political Affairs has decided today that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census. This demonstrates that the government is committed to the values and interests of the society and the country,” he said.

(With ANI Inputs)

