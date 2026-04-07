‘Will Enter Their Home And Kill Them’: TMC’s Big Warning To Pakistan After Khawaja Asif’s Kolkata Attack Threat

Abhishek Banerjee issued a strong response to remarks by Khawaja Asif over an alleged threat targeting Kolkata, warning of firm retaliation. Addressing a public gathering, the TMC leader criticised the Centre’s silence and asserted that such threats against India’s sovereignty would not be tolerated. He said that if his party and alliance come to power at the Centre, they would respond decisively to any external aggression. The remarks come amid rising political tensions ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, intensifying the war of words between parties.

Speaking at a public rally, Banerjee accused the central leadership of failing to respond firmly to what he described as a serious external threat. He alleged that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister were preoccupied with election campaigning and had not condemned the remarks, questioning their willingness to address national security concerns.

He further criticised the Centre, suggesting either a lack of concern for the people of West Bengal or an unwillingness to take a strong stand. Banerjee also challenged the leadership to take decisive action, including reclaiming Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, if they had the resolve.

The remarks came after reports that Khawaja Asif had warned of retaliation, including a possible strike on Kolkata, in case of any future escalation with India.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal are set to be highly competitive, primarily between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Voting for the 294-seat Assembly will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

In the previous 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress secured a sweeping victory with 213 seats, while the BJP won 77 seats. The Congress and Left Front failed to win any seats.

(Inputs From ANI)