LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Banerjee statement donald trump indian premier league delhi high court Amer Fort case ashish-nehra iran breaking news Panama artemis ii Iran news bihar Abhishek Banerjee statement donald trump indian premier league delhi high court Amer Fort case ashish-nehra iran breaking news Panama artemis ii Iran news bihar Abhishek Banerjee statement donald trump indian premier league delhi high court Amer Fort case ashish-nehra iran breaking news Panama artemis ii Iran news bihar Abhishek Banerjee statement donald trump indian premier league delhi high court Amer Fort case ashish-nehra iran breaking news Panama artemis ii Iran news bihar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abhishek Banerjee statement donald trump indian premier league delhi high court Amer Fort case ashish-nehra iran breaking news Panama artemis ii Iran news bihar Abhishek Banerjee statement donald trump indian premier league delhi high court Amer Fort case ashish-nehra iran breaking news Panama artemis ii Iran news bihar Abhishek Banerjee statement donald trump indian premier league delhi high court Amer Fort case ashish-nehra iran breaking news Panama artemis ii Iran news bihar Abhishek Banerjee statement donald trump indian premier league delhi high court Amer Fort case ashish-nehra iran breaking news Panama artemis ii Iran news bihar
LIVE TV
Home > India News > ‘Will Enter Their Home And Kill Them’: TMC’s Big Warning To Pakistan After Khawaja Asif’s Kolkata Attack Threat

‘Will Enter Their Home And Kill Them’: TMC’s Big Warning To Pakistan After Khawaja Asif’s Kolkata Attack Threat

Abhishek Banerjee criticised Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh for their silence over an alleged threat by Khawaja Asif to target Kolkata, amid rising political tensions ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

‘Will Enter Their Home And Kill Them’: TMC’s Big Warning To Pakistan After Khawaja Asif’s Kolkata Attack Threat

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 7, 2026 12:50:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Will Enter Their Home And Kill Them’: TMC’s Big Warning To Pakistan After Khawaja Asif’s Kolkata Attack Threat

Abhishek Banerjee issued a strong response to remarks by Khawaja Asif over an alleged threat targeting Kolkata, warning of firm retaliation. Addressing a public gathering, the TMC leader criticised the Centre’s silence and asserted that such threats against India’s sovereignty would not be tolerated. He said that if his party and alliance come to power at the Centre, they would respond decisively to any external aggression. The remarks come amid rising political tensions ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, intensifying the war of words between parties.

Speaking at a public rally, Banerjee accused the central leadership of failing to respond firmly to what he described as a serious external threat. He alleged that the Prime Minister and the Home Minister were preoccupied with election campaigning and had not condemned the remarks, questioning their willingness to address national security concerns.

He further criticised the Centre, suggesting either a lack of concern for the people of West Bengal or an unwillingness to take a strong stand. Banerjee also challenged the leadership to take decisive action, including reclaiming Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, if they had the resolve.

You Might Be Interested In

The remarks came after reports that Khawaja Asif had warned of retaliation, including a possible strike on Kolkata, in case of any future escalation with India.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal are set to be highly competitive, primarily between the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Voting for the 294-seat Assembly will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

In the previous 2021 Assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress secured a sweeping victory with 213 seats, while the BJP won 77 seats. The Congress and Left Front failed to win any seats.

(Inputs From ANI)

Read More: Delhi Assembly Security Breach: Masked Man Who Broke Through High-Security VVIP Gate, Threw Ink And Dropped Flower Bouquet, Arrested
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek Banerjee statementAmit Shah criticismhome-hero-pos-14Khawaja Asif remarksKolkata news updateKolkata threat controversyNarendra Modi responsenational security debate IndiaRajnath Singh silenceTMC vs BJPwest bengal elections 2026

RELATED News

Rani Kapur’s Fresh Warning To Priya Kapur Escalates RK Family Trust Row, Sparks Tension And New Legal Drama

Jaipur Fort Incident: Japanese Tourist Harassed By Five Men, CCTV Footage Goes Viral As Public Demands Justice

The Conviction to Lead: How Aditya Jangid Scaled AdCounty Media into a Global Powerhouse

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram Weather Update Today (April 7): Showers Lash NCR, IMD Issues Yellow Alert — Check Full Forecast

Who Is Sarabjit Singh, The Masked Man Who Drove A Car Through VIP Gates Of Delhi Assembly Triggering A Major Security Scare? All You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

RTE Maharashtra Lottery Result 2026 Declared at student.maharashtra.gov.in, How to Check Admission Status on Official Website

‘Will Enter Their Home And Kill Them’: TMC’s Big Warning To Pakistan After Khawaja Asif’s Kolkata Attack Threat

iGOT Karmayogi: Haryana Government Urges Officials To Upskill In AI, Focuses On Boosting Digital Governance

Is Trump Turning Bald? Viral Pictures Of US President Trigger Hair Debate Online After Walter Reed Visit Rumors

Delhi EWS Result 2026–27 Not Showing? Server Error, Name Missing, Here’s the Fix

‘Secretary of Fart’: Did Pete Hegseth Pass Gas During Iran War Briefing? Viral Video Sparks Meme Frenzy

MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Released at megresults.nic.in,: Check Scorecard, Steps to Download, Direct Link Here

Navjot Kaur Sidhu Launches ‘Bhartiya Rashtrawadi Party’, Positions It As A ‘National Alternative’ Ahead Of 2027 Punjab Assembly Elections

Watch Viral Video: Dramatic Gurugram Road Rage Turns Ugly As Two Scorpio SUVs Crash Into Each Other, Leaving The Internet Stunned

“This Is Not What We Sold”: Lalit Modi Slams BCCI Over ₹2,400 Crore IPL ‘Loss’

‘Will Enter Their Home And Kill Them’: TMC’s Big Warning To Pakistan After Khawaja Asif’s Kolkata Attack Threat

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Will Enter Their Home And Kill Them’: TMC’s Big Warning To Pakistan After Khawaja Asif’s Kolkata Attack Threat

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Will Enter Their Home And Kill Them’: TMC’s Big Warning To Pakistan After Khawaja Asif’s Kolkata Attack Threat
‘Will Enter Their Home And Kill Them’: TMC’s Big Warning To Pakistan After Khawaja Asif’s Kolkata Attack Threat
‘Will Enter Their Home And Kill Them’: TMC’s Big Warning To Pakistan After Khawaja Asif’s Kolkata Attack Threat
‘Will Enter Their Home And Kill Them’: TMC’s Big Warning To Pakistan After Khawaja Asif’s Kolkata Attack Threat

QUICK LINKS