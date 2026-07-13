Will Flight Tickets Finally Get Cheaper? Here’s Why Supreme Court Stepped In

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Central government to submit a copy of the rules framed to regulate airfares in India, while hearing a petition that raised concerns over unpredictable flight ticket prices. The Centre informed the court that the rules have already been prepared and are expected to be placed before both Houses of Parliament within the next 30 days. Taking note of the submission, the apex court asked the government to place the rules before it within two weeks, regardless of whether Parliament has considered them.

A Bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta passed the order in the case S Laxminarayanan Versus Union of India and Others, which seeks regulatory guidelines to curb sharp fluctuations in airfares and strengthen consumer protection in the aviation sector.

Supreme Court asks Centre to submit airfare rules within two weeks

Recording the government’s submission, the Bench said, “Considering the submissions, we grant two weeks time to place before this court the rules which have been framed, irrespective of whether they have been placed before the Parliament or not, in sealed cover. List on 3rd August.”

The petition before the Supreme Court seeks directions to the Union government and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to introduce binding rules on airfare pricing. It also seeks a cap on surge pricing, regulation of baggage and other extra charges, fixed cancellation and refund norms, and the creation of an independent aviation regulator with powers to protect consumers.

Supreme Court had earlier questioned airlines over festival fare surge

During an earlier hearing on January 21, the Supreme Court had strongly criticised airlines over what it described as exploitative pricing during festivals and major events, particularly the Kumbh Mela.

“Look at the exploitation you did during Kumbh,” Justice Mehta had remarked. Justice Vikram Nath added, “Not only Kumbh, but every festival.”

Supreme Court noted sharp rise in fares during festivals

The Bench had also pointed to a steep increase in ticket prices for specific destinations during festive periods. Justice Mehta observed, “Take the statistics for these two towns, Prayagraj and Jodhpur, the flight fares are three times the flight fares before the festivals.”

Following those observations, the Union government told the Supreme Court that the issue was being examined at the highest levels. With the Centre now stating that the airfare rules have been framed, the matter will next be taken up on August 3, after the government places the rules before the court in a sealed cover.

(with inputs from Bar and Bench)

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