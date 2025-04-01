Will Hyderabad University Lose 400 Acres? The Truth Behind Telangana’s Land Takeover

Tensions have escalated at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) as students protest the Telangana government’s decision to auction 400 acres of land, citing environmental concerns and lack of transparency. While students demand the land be transferred to the university, the state asserts ownership, backed by court rulings.

University Land Still Owned by State Government

Despite the ongoing protests, a critical legal technicality may allow the Telangana government to take over the land. UoH officials confirmed that the land has always belonged to the state since the university’s inception and was never officially transferred to the varsity.

An official from UoH stated, “The court has given the land to the state. About 20 years ago, around 2003-04, some 600 acres of UoH land was taken to build Gachibowli Stadium and other projects.”

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) claims the 400-acre land was allotted to IMG Academies Bharatha Ltd in 2003 by the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh government. As it remained unutilized, the state reclaimed it through legal proceedings. TGIIC further states that in return, UoH was granted 397 acres elsewhere on February 3, 2004, making the university’s claim invalid.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Protests Erupt as Police Crack Down on Demonstrations

On March 31, over 100 students were detained as they protested against the use of JCBs and earthmovers to clear the disputed land. Disturbing visuals showed police forcibly removing demonstrators, fueling outrage among students and activists.

University officials have urged the Telangana government to reconsider the decision, citing biodiversity concerns and the presence of ancient rock formations and wildlife in the area. “There was no permission given for the police or machinery to enter. We want the land to be handed over to us,” a UoH official stated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, both UoH alumni, said they would consider mutating the land in UoH’s name if an official representation is submitted. They also indicated that the government may withdraw cases against protesting students.

Students Announce Indefinite Protest and Class Boycott

The UoH Students’ Union (UoHSU) has called for an indefinite protest and boycott of classes from April 2, demanding the immediate removal of police personnel and machinery from the disputed land.

In a joint statement with other student associations, the UoHSU accused the university administration of betraying students by allegedly facilitating the clearing of the land for the state government.

The protests have gained momentum over the past few days, with a timeline of escalating events:

Sunday, March 30: Students noticed earthmovers and police presence on campus. 53 students were detained for attempting to block the clearing operation but were later released.

Monday, March 31: A heavy police presence continued, with students alleging a brutal crackdown on peaceful demonstrators.

Tuesday, April 1: UoHSU announced an indefinite protest and demanded a written assurance that the 400-acre land be transferred to UoH.

Political Reactions: BJP, BRS, and Congress Face Off

The controversy has sparked political reactions, with the BJP and BRS questioning the Congress-led state government’s stance.

BJP legislators, led by Alleti Maheshwar Reddy, attempted to visit the disputed land on April 2 but alleged that they were prevented from leaving their residences by police. The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) announced a ‘Chalo HCU’ march, set for April 3.

BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) slammed Congress and Rahul Gandhi for their “hypocrisy” on student protests. In a scathing post on X (formerly Twitter), KTR accused Rahul of supporting UoH protests in the past but remaining silent now.

KTR also warned that the planned IT project worth ₹30,000 crore could cause severe environmental damage and likened it to Delhi’s pollution crisis if green cover is destroyed.

Telangana Government Defends Land Auction Plan

The Telangana government maintains that the land belongs to the state, citing legal documents from 2004 and 2006. Officials accused political groups and real estate interests of misleading students.

The TGIIC stated that the land has never been classified as a forest area and that the state’s Forest Department has filed a PIL in the High Court reaffirming this claim.

University Challenges Government’s Claims

Despite the government’s assertions, UoH officials have denied any formal survey was conducted in July 2024 to demarcate the 400-acre land. Registrar Devesh Nigam stated that only a preliminary inspection was done, and the university never agreed to the handover.

However, government sources countered this by citing official records that confirm the land’s transfer in 2004.

What’s Next?

With ongoing student protests, legal battles, and political tensions, the University of Hyderabad land dispute is far from over. Whether the Telangana government proceeds with the land auction or revisits its decision remains to be seen.

ALSO READ: Life Sentence For Bajinder Singh: Victim’s Lawyer Calls It Justice Delayed But Not Denied – NewsX Exclusive