Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 9, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Will IPL 2025 Be Cancelled As India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate? Here’s What BCCI Plans To Do

Will IPL 2025 Be Cancelled As India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate? Here’s What BCCI Plans To Do

On Thursday night, several Punjab districts—including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Mohali—along with the Union Territory of Chandigarh, imposed blackouts following air raid sirens. Reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu heightened public concern.

Will IPL 2025 Be Cancelled As India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate? Here’s What BCCI Plans To Do

IPL 2025


The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 faces an uncertain future after Thursday’s match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala was abruptly halted.

The suspension came in response to air raid warnings in nearby cities Jammu and Pathankot, triggered by rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

BCCI Confirms Emergency Meeting to Decide IPL’s Future

Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), told Sports Now that a high-level review meeting is scheduled to assess the evolving situation.

“As of now, nothing is finalized. The situation is fluid and changing daily. We’ve suspended the Dharamsala match, but the government hasn’t issued any formal instructions yet. A final decision will be made tomorrow,” Shukla stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Players Evacuated via Vande Bharat Express

To ensure player safety, the BCCI arranged an emergency evacuation using the Vande Bharat Express.

Shukla noted, “We coordinated with the Railway Minister. Since Una is the nearest railway station, players, support staff, and match officials are expected to board the train there en route to Delhi.”

Blackouts Enforced Across Multiple Districts in Punjab

On Thursday night, several Punjab districts—including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Mohali—along with the Union Territory of Chandigarh, imposed blackouts following air raid sirens. Reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu heightened public concern.

According to intelligence sources, Pakistan launched a failed offensive using drones and missiles targeting multiple locations along India’s western frontier. However, Indian defenses successfully thwarted the attacks, preventing any major damage.

IPL 2025 Matches Hang in Balance as Security Concerns Mount

With the situation along the border intensifying, the continuation of IPL 2025 now hinges on tomorrow’s high-level review by the BCCI. Player safety and logistical feasibility will be key factors in determining whether the tournament can proceed as scheduled.

ALSO READ: Who Is Asim Munir? Pakistan’s Army Chief Raised Eyebrows With ‘Jugular Vein’ Comment Days Before Attack

Filed under

IPL 2025 Operation Sindoor Trending news

Pakistan shelling on civi

BREAKING: Civilian Houses Damaged In Outer Jammu As Pakistan Continues Shelling
newsx

India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister’s ‘No Talks, Then Guns’ Warning as Desperation
newsx

Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation Along LoC
FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate

FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate Opened At Baglihar Dam On Chenab River In Jammu And...
IPL 2025

Will IPL 2025 Be Cancelled As India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate? Here’s What BCCI Plans To Do
newsx

India Destroys Pakistan Army Post Across LoC: First Visuals Revealed
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

BREAKING: Civilian Houses Damaged In Outer Jammu As Pakistan Continues Shelling

BREAKING: Civilian Houses Damaged In Outer Jammu As Pakistan Continues Shelling

India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister’s ‘No Talks, Then Guns’ Warning as Desperation

India Slams Pakistan Defence Minister’s ‘No Talks, Then Guns’ Warning as Desperation

Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation Along LoC

Indian Army Gives Befitting Response to Pakistan’s Ceasefire Violation Along LoC

FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate Opened At Baglihar Dam On Chenab River In Jammu And Kashmir, Authorities Monitor Water Flow After Dam Gate Operation

FLOOD ALERT IN PAK: Gate Opened At Baglihar Dam On Chenab River In Jammu And...

India Destroys Pakistan Army Post Across LoC: First Visuals Revealed

India Destroys Pakistan Army Post Across LoC: First Visuals Revealed

Entertainment

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Is Bollywood Rushing To Register ‘Operation Sindoor’ After Pahalgam Attack Response?

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Adnan Sami Slams Pakistani Troll With Savage Reply Over Operation Sindoor Post

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy? Actress Refuses To Take Cricketer’s Hand

Watch: Did Anushka Sharma Ignore Virat Kohli During First Date Night Post Avneet Kaur Controversy?

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

‘Some Things Are Bigger Than Music’, Asim Riaz Postpones Song Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

India Doesn’t Provoke: Shahid Kapoor Posts But Later Edits, Turns Off Comments

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media