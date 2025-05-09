Will IPL 2025 Be Cancelled As India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate? Here’s What BCCI Plans To Do

On Thursday night, several Punjab districts—including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Mohali—along with the Union Territory of Chandigarh, imposed blackouts following air raid sirens. Reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu heightened public concern.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 faces an uncertain future after Thursday’s match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Dharamsala was abruptly halted.

The suspension came in response to air raid warnings in nearby cities Jammu and Pathankot, triggered by rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

BCCI Confirms Emergency Meeting to Decide IPL’s Future

Rajeev Shukla, Vice-President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), told Sports Now that a high-level review meeting is scheduled to assess the evolving situation.

“As of now, nothing is finalized. The situation is fluid and changing daily. We’ve suspended the Dharamsala match, but the government hasn’t issued any formal instructions yet. A final decision will be made tomorrow,” Shukla stated.

Players Evacuated via Vande Bharat Express

To ensure player safety, the BCCI arranged an emergency evacuation using the Vande Bharat Express.

Shukla noted, “We coordinated with the Railway Minister. Since Una is the nearest railway station, players, support staff, and match officials are expected to board the train there en route to Delhi.”

Blackouts Enforced Across Multiple Districts in Punjab

On Thursday night, several Punjab districts—including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Mohali—along with the Union Territory of Chandigarh, imposed blackouts following air raid sirens. Reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu heightened public concern.

According to intelligence sources, Pakistan launched a failed offensive using drones and missiles targeting multiple locations along India’s western frontier. However, Indian defenses successfully thwarted the attacks, preventing any major damage.

IPL 2025 Matches Hang in Balance as Security Concerns Mount

With the situation along the border intensifying, the continuation of IPL 2025 now hinges on tomorrow’s high-level review by the BCCI. Player safety and logistical feasibility will be key factors in determining whether the tournament can proceed as scheduled.