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Home > India News > Will It Rain In Mumbai Today? IMD Issues Fresh Monsoon Timeline Update

Will It Rain In Mumbai Today? IMD Issues Fresh Monsoon Timeline Update

Mumbai Weather Today: Mumbai is likely to remain hot and humid on Thursday, with only light rain or isolated thundershowers expected, while widespread monsoon rainfall may not arrive until around June 24-25, according to the IMD.

(Image: ANI)
(Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Thu 2026-06-18 12:56 IST

Mumbai may experience slight relief from intense heat and humidity on Thursday, but widespread monsoon rain is still not expected immediately, according to weather forecasts. The southwest monsoon, which took root in parts of South Konkan and areas of South Madhya Maharashtra on June 8 and spread to several others, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Current numerical models also suggest that monsoon activity for the Konkan region around June 24-25 will start to increase. The delayed monsoon has also led to concern over water availability, as Mumbai’s lake levels have fallen to below 10% capacity.

Will It Rain In Mumbai Today? Check What IMD Predicted



The Regional Meteorological Centre is forecasting hot and humid conditions for Mumbai, Thane and other regions of Mumbai on Thursday, with light rain or scattered thundershowers in the afternoon or evening. The weather in Palghar district is expected to be similar. But forecasters think any rainfall will be brief and scattered rather than widespread. Residents can expect uncomfortable weather throughout the day with moist and heavy humidity, even if there will be some cloud cover for a few hours in the morning. Private weather agencies have also predicted that there will be minimal rainfall activity in the city.

Mumbai Weather Today June 18: Current Temperature 

AccuWeather predicts Mumbai will be mostly sunny and very warm, and temperatures will rise to almost 36°C with only a minimal chance of rain. The weather service has advised people to exercise caution on outdoor activities for long periods because of the heat. Skymet forecasts a mild temperature of 26°C to 32°C and humidity levels between 60 and 85 percent. Clear skies are expected to begin in the morning and partly cloudy conditions develop later in the day, the weather service said. Night temperatures are to be between 24°C and 29°C and humidity is also expected to rise even higher at night. Skymet does not expect a lot of rain overnight and Mumbai may have to wait a few more days before the monsoon starts to pick up in the region.

Also Read: Chennai Weather Today 18 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 13 Tamil Nadu Districts

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Will It Rain In Mumbai Today? IMD Issues Fresh Monsoon Timeline Update
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Will It Rain In Mumbai Today? IMD Issues Fresh Monsoon Timeline Update
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