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Home > India News > Will It Rain or Remain Sunny Tomorrow? Check November 11 Weather Forecast as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and J&K Brace for Changing Conditions

Will It Rain or Remain Sunny Tomorrow? Check November 11 Weather Forecast as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and J&K Brace for Changing Conditions

Rain may affect parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while Jammu and Kashmir could see showers and snowfall in higher areas. Delhi is likely to remain dry but face hazardous air quality. Check the city-wise weather forecast for November 11.

Weather update (Image: AI-generated)
Weather update (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 19:52 IST

Weather conditions across India are likely to remain mixed on Wednesday, November 11. While some states may experience rainfall and cloudy skies, others are expected to witness warm and mostly dry conditions. Tamil Nadu and Kerala could receive showers in several areas. Jammu and Kashmir may see brief rainfall, with chances of snowfall in higher-altitude regions. Meanwhile, Delhi is likely to experience hazy sunshine and hazardous air quality. Here is a look at the weather forecast for major cities and states.

Delhi Weather Tomorrow: Hazy Sunshine, Hazardous AQI

Delhi is likely to witness hazy sunshine on Wednesday, with no significant rainfall expected. Afternoon temperatures may remain relatively warm, while mornings and nights could be cooler.

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However, air quality is expected to remain hazardous. Children, elderly people and those with breathing problems should take precautions while stepping outdoors.

Tamil Nadu Weather: Rain Alert in Southern Districts

Tamil Nadu may experience partly cloudy skies and sunny intervals. Moderate rainfall is possible in several southern and delta districts. Chennai and neighbouring areas are likely to remain mostly dry. Temperatures may stay warm during the afternoon.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather: Rain, Snowfall Likely

Jammu and Kashmir could witness changing weather conditions. Some areas may receive brief morning showers, followed by partly sunny skies. Higher-altitude regions may experience snowfall and flurries. Residents should prepare for chilly mornings and colder nights.

Kerala Weather: Rain Expected in Several Areas

Kerala is likely to remain mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Light rainfall may occur in several districts, particularly during the afternoon and evening. Warm and humid conditions are expected to continue. Residents are advised to carry umbrellas while travelling.

Andhra Pradesh Weather: Mostly Dry Conditions

Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience hazy sunshine and mostly dry weather. Afternoon temperatures may rise, while mornings and nights are expected to remain relatively pleasant. No significant rainfall is forecast.

Odisha Weather: Isolated Rainfall Possible

Odisha may witness partly cloudy skies across several areas. Isolated northern districts could receive light to moderate rainfall. Most parts of the state are likely to remain free from major weather disruptions.

Assam Weather: Thunderstorms Possible at Night

Assam is expected to experience hazy sunshine and partly cloudy skies. Daytime temperatures may remain warm, while isolated rainfall and thunderstorms are possible during the night. Residents are advised to follow the latest India Meteorological Department (IMD) updates before making travel plans.

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Will It Rain or Remain Sunny Tomorrow? Check November 11 Weather Forecast as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and J&K Brace for Changing Conditions
Tags: City Weather ForecastDelhi AQIhome-hero-pos-1IMD AlertIndia weatherKashmir SnowfallKerala weatherRain AlertTamil Nadu rainTomorrow Weatherweather update

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Will It Rain or Remain Sunny Tomorrow? Check November 11 Weather Forecast as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and J&K Brace for Changing Conditions

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Will It Rain or Remain Sunny Tomorrow? Check November 11 Weather Forecast as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and J&K Brace for Changing Conditions

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Will It Rain or Remain Sunny Tomorrow? Check November 11 Weather Forecast as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and J&K Brace for Changing Conditions
Will It Rain or Remain Sunny Tomorrow? Check November 11 Weather Forecast as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and J&K Brace for Changing Conditions
Will It Rain or Remain Sunny Tomorrow? Check November 11 Weather Forecast as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and J&K Brace for Changing Conditions
Will It Rain or Remain Sunny Tomorrow? Check November 11 Weather Forecast as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and J&K Brace for Changing Conditions
Will It Rain or Remain Sunny Tomorrow? Check November 11 Weather Forecast as Tamil Nadu, Kerala and J&K Brace for Changing Conditions

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