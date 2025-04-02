Will MP’s Liquor Ban Affect Traditional Offerings At Kaal Bhairav Temple?

19 religious sites across the state, including Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak. The ban also extends to one Municipal Corporation, six Municipal Councils, six City Councils, and six Gram Panchayats. Areas like Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd, and Linga

The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a liquor ban in 19 cities starting April 1. This policy prohibits the sale of alcohol in 19 religious sites across the state, including Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak. The ban also extends to one Municipal Corporation, six Municipal Councils, six City Councils, and six Gram Panchayats. Areas like Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd, and Linga will also be affected. The move aims to maintain the sanctity of religious sites and address alcohol-related concerns in these regions. But will the Kaal Bhairav Temple’s unique tradition get affected by the ban? Guess What- NO!

Personal Consumption Allowed, Public Drinking Prohibited

BJP leader Anil Firojiya expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the decision, saying, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to our esteemed Chief Minister and his entire cabinet for making such a commendable decision. Ujjain is a sacred city, and for years, the public and saints have been demanding a liquor ban. Now that the Chief Minister has issued this order, I am extremely grateful to him.”

Firojiya clarified that while liquor shops in Ujjain will be shut down, personal alcohol consumption within private residences will not be restricted. However, drinking in public places will be strictly prohibited, and violators will face legal action.

Kaal Bhairav Temple’s Unique Tradition of Offerings

Despite the ban, Ujjain’s famous Kaal Bhairav Temple, where devotees offer liquor to the deity, will not be impacted. Firojiya explained, “In Ujjain, some temples have a long-standing tradition of offering liquor to the deity, such as the renowned Kaal Bhairav Temple. Under the new policy, while liquor shops in the vicinity of the temple will be shut down, devotees visiting from outside will be allowed to bring their own alcohol for offerings. There is no restriction for the deity, but the sale of liquor will be prohibited.”

Government’s Firm Stance Welcomed by MP Leaders

Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil also praised the government’s firm stance. “The complete prohibition of alcohol in Madhya Pradesh’s religious places is a commendable step. On behalf of the people of the state, I express my gratitude to the Chief Minister,” Patil said. He emphasized that the ban would help protect religious sentiments and curb alcohol-related disturbances at places like Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.

This policy marks a significant step in maintaining the sanctity of Madhya Pradesh’s religious sites.

