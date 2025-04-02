Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Will MP’s Liquor Ban Affect Traditional Offerings At Kaal Bhairav Temple?

Will MP’s Liquor Ban Affect Traditional Offerings At Kaal Bhairav Temple?

19 religious sites across the state, including Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak. The ban also extends to one Municipal Corporation, six Municipal Councils, six City Councils, and six Gram Panchayats. Areas like Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd, and Linga

Will MP’s Liquor Ban Affect Traditional Offerings At Kaal Bhairav Temple?

Will MP's Liquor Ban Affect Traditional Offerings At Kaal Bhairav Temple?


The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed a liquor ban in 19 cities starting April 1. This policy prohibits the sale of alcohol in 19 religious sites across the state, including Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Maihar, Chitrakoot, Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur, and Amarkantak. The ban also extends to one Municipal Corporation, six Municipal Councils, six City Councils, and six Gram Panchayats. Areas like Salkanpur, Kundalpur, Bandakpur, Barmankalan, Barmankhurd, and Linga will also be affected. The move aims to maintain the sanctity of religious sites and address alcohol-related concerns in these regions. But will the Kaal Bhairav Temple’s unique tradition get affected by the ban? Guess What- NO!

Personal Consumption Allowed, Public Drinking Prohibited

BJP leader Anil Firojiya expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav for the decision, saying, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to our esteemed Chief Minister and his entire cabinet for making such a commendable decision. Ujjain is a sacred city, and for years, the public and saints have been demanding a liquor ban. Now that the Chief Minister has issued this order, I am extremely grateful to him.”

Firojiya clarified that while liquor shops in Ujjain will be shut down, personal alcohol consumption within private residences will not be restricted. However, drinking in public places will be strictly prohibited, and violators will face legal action.

Kaal Bhairav Temple’s Unique Tradition of Offerings

Despite the ban, Ujjain’s famous Kaal Bhairav Temple, where devotees offer liquor to the deity, will not be impacted. Firojiya explained, “In Ujjain, some temples have a long-standing tradition of offering liquor to the deity, such as the renowned Kaal Bhairav Temple. Under the new policy, while liquor shops in the vicinity of the temple will be shut down, devotees visiting from outside will be allowed to bring their own alcohol for offerings. There is no restriction for the deity, but the sale of liquor will be prohibited.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Government’s Firm Stance Welcomed by MP Leaders

Khandwa MP Gyaneshwar Patil also praised the government’s firm stance. “The complete prohibition of alcohol in Madhya Pradesh’s religious places is a commendable step. On behalf of the people of the state, I express my gratitude to the Chief Minister,” Patil said. He emphasized that the ban would help protect religious sentiments and curb alcohol-related disturbances at places like Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga Temple.

This policy marks a significant step in maintaining the sanctity of Madhya Pradesh’s religious sites.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Liquor Banned In 19 Religious Cities Of Madhya Pradesh From Today 

Filed under

madhya pradesh

A Pune-based makeup artis

Need A Sick Leave But Boss Wouldn’t Give? This Makeup Artist From Pune Gives A...
NASA astronaut Sunita Wil

‘Best Homecoming Ever’: Sunita Williams Gets The Warmest Welcome By Her Dogs; Video Goes Viral...
Anant Ambani is currently

Why Did Anant Ambani Buy 250 Chickens At Double Price? | Watch
Stock Market Today

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Look Green In Opening Session, Unpredictability Ahead
A viral video that showed

Caught On Cam: How This Man’s Risky Stunt Costed The Life Of His Dog
newsx

Queen Of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun’s Intagram Followers Increase After Press Conference; Agency Headed To...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Need A Sick Leave But Boss Wouldn’t Give? This Makeup Artist From Pune Gives A Hack In Viral Video | Watch

Need A Sick Leave But Boss Wouldn’t Give? This Makeup Artist From Pune Gives A...

‘Best Homecoming Ever’: Sunita Williams Gets The Warmest Welcome By Her Dogs; Video Goes Viral | Watch

‘Best Homecoming Ever’: Sunita Williams Gets The Warmest Welcome By Her Dogs; Video Goes Viral...

Why Did Anant Ambani Buy 250 Chickens At Double Price? | Watch

Why Did Anant Ambani Buy 250 Chickens At Double Price? | Watch

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Look Green In Opening Session, Unpredictability Ahead

Stock Market Today: Sensex And Nifty Look Green In Opening Session, Unpredictability Ahead

Caught On Cam: How This Man’s Risky Stunt Costed The Life Of His Dog

Caught On Cam: How This Man’s Risky Stunt Costed The Life Of His Dog

Entertainment

Queen Of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun’s Intagram Followers Increase After Press Conference; Agency Headed To Financial Doom

Queen Of Tears’ Kim Soo Hyun’s Intagram Followers Increase After Press Conference; Agency Headed To

‘No Squeezing When You Have A Baby’: Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Welcome Their Second Child

‘No Squeezing When You Have A Baby’: Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Welcome Their

From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Janhvi Kapoor: Watch Bollywood’s Divas Dazzle Vivienne Westwood’s Fashion Show

From Kareena Kapoor Khan To Janhvi Kapoor: Watch Bollywood’s Divas Dazzle Vivienne Westwood’s Fashion Show

‘It Is Not Right To Say Mohanlal Did Not Know About Movie’ Says Empuraan Producer Amid Controversy

‘It Is Not Right To Say Mohanlal Did Not Know About Movie’ Says Empuraan Producer

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Why Kim Soo-hyun’s Net Worth And Brand Deals Are At Risk Following Allegations

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture