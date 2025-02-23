Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Will MS Dhoni Watch India Vs Pakistan Match with Sunny Deol? Fans Await Confirmation

Sunny Deol hints at watching the big game with a special guest, leaving fans speculating that it could be none other than former India captain MS Dhoni!

Will MS Dhoni Watch India Vs Pakistan Match with Sunny Deol? Fans Await Confirmation

Sunny Deol and MS Dhoni


The highly anticipated India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match is set to take place in Dubai, and cricket fans are already buzzing with excitement. However, a viral teaser video featuring Bollywood star Sunny Deol has added an extra layer of intrigue. He hints at watching the big game with a special guest, leaving fans speculating that it could be none other than former India captain MS Dhoni!

Social media erupted with excitement as fans imagined the cricketer and Bollywood action hero watching the match together. While there is no official confirmation, the possibility has sparked a frenzy among cricket fans.

Will MS Dhoni Make His Commentary Debut?

The post has fans buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await MS Dhoni’s commentary debut. Captain Cool is known for keeping a low profile and has never stepped into the commentary box, making the anticipation even greater. Fans are hopeful that Thala will make an appearance in the Star Sports studio.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the broadcasters about Dhoni watching the match on Star Sports.

About MS Dhoni:

MS Dhoni retired from international cricket after the 2019 World Cup. He continues to play in the IPL and will return for the 2025 season as an uncapped player for Chennai Super Kings.

On the field, India is in good form, having won their opening match, while Pakistan is under pressure after a loss to New Zealand. A defeat against India could push them closer to an early exit from the tournament. Pakistan leads India in overall ODIs, but India has dominated their recent encounters.

Indian opener Shubman Gill acknowledged the excitement surrounding the match, saying, “India-Pakistan has its own history. It is always an exciting contest.”

Fans eagerly await confirmation on whether Dhoni will join Sunny Deol or not.
Also Read: Want To Know Why India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy Clash Is In Dubai? Here’s The Reason!

