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Home > India News > Will Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Resign After Shocking Allegations Against His Grandson?

Will Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Resign After Shocking Allegations Against His Grandson?

Pakistan's Deputy PM Ishaq Dar faces intense pressure to resign after his grandson was arrested in connection with a shocking gang-rape case in Lahore.

Pakistan's Deputy PM Ishaq Dar faces resignation demands after his grandson was arrested as the prime suspect in a Lahore gang-rape case. (Image: https://x.com/MIshaqDar50)
Pakistan's Deputy PM Ishaq Dar faces resignation demands after his grandson was arrested as the prime suspect in a Lahore gang-rape case. (Image: https://x.com/MIshaqDar50)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 19:09 IST

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has come under fire as his grandson, Muhammad Raza Dar, has been arrested. Minister Ishaq Dar. Raza has been named as the prime suspect in a shocking gang-rape case involving two foreign national women. This incident has triggered widespread public anger and fierce calls for political accountability.
 

Pak Deputy PM’s Grandson Arrested: What’s the Case?

The case involves two women, one from Venezuela and the other from the Netherlands. As per reports, the two victims had previously met Raza in Singapore through a cryptocurrency business venture, and Raza had reportedly arranged business visas for their visit to Pakistan.
 
The incident took place in Lahore on June 29. Following a swift investigation, a Lahore court placed Raza and three other suspects into five-day police custody. A fifth suspect remains on the run.
 

Growing Calls for Resignation

The case has shifted from a criminal investigation into a major political crisis. Senator Faisal Vawda, a prominent political figure with close ties to the country’s military establishment, has publicly demanded that Ishaq Dar step down immediately.
 
The Senator has strongly criticised the current leadership, which states that the country is being run like a family corporation. He also questioned how Dar could represent Pakistan on the global stage as Deputy Prime Minister when his family is facing such severe allegations. Vawda also claimed that the initial arrest only happened after an intervention from a foreign embassy.

Accusations of a Cover-Up

The controversy has deepened with allegations of government interference. Senator Vawda accused both the federal and Punjab provincial governments of trying to protect the minister’s family. He alleged that officials are attempting to downplay the charges by reframing the incident as an extortion case rather than sexual assault. Furthermore, he claimed that plans are underway to quickly deport the victims back to their home countries.
 
This scandal comes at a highly sensitive time for Ishaq Dar, who is a senior leader in the ruling coalition and a key diplomatic figure for Pakistan. With international eyes on the investigation, pressure continues to mount on the government to ensure a transparent trial.
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Will Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Resign After Shocking Allegations Against His Grandson?
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Will Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar Resign After Shocking Allegations Against His Grandson?
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