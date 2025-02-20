According to the weather department, thunderstorms accompanied by rain are likely throughout the day, while the maximum temperature is anticipated to reach around 28 degrees Celsius.

Rekha Gupta, a first-time Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Shalimar Bagh, is set to be sworn in as Delhi’s Chief Minister today at the iconic Ramlila Maidan. This event signifies the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) return to power in the national capital after 26 years.

The ceremony will be attended by prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President J.P. Nadda, and Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from various National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-ruled states.

The BJP has also extended invitations to Chief Ministers from 20 states, diplomats, film stars, and party leaders from across India who participated in the Delhi election campaign.

Will Rain And Thunderstorms Affect Rekha Gupta’s Oath-Taking Ceremony?

After experiencing warm days and slightly chilly nights, Delhi is set to receive rainfall today. On Wednesday morning, February 20, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, which is 0.6 degrees below the usual average for this time of year.

Weekly Weather Forecast for Delhi

February 20, 2025: Cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle expected in the morning and afternoon, accompanied by strong surface winds (20-30 kmph). Temperatures will range from 24-26 degrees Celsius during the day to 12-14 degrees Celsius at night.

February 21, 2025: Morning smog or mist is likely, followed by partly cloudy skies. Daytime temperatures will be between 26-28 degrees Celsius, with nighttime temperatures around 12-14 degrees Celsius.

February 22, 2025: Smog or mist in the morning will give way to mostly clear skies. Maximum temperatures will range from 26-28 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures will drop to 10-12 degrees Celsius.

February 23, 2025: Expect morning smog or mist, followed by clear skies throughout the day. Maximum temperatures will be between 26-28 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperatures will be around 10-12 degrees Celsius.

February 24, 2025: Morning smog or mist will be followed by partly cloudy conditions. Daytime temperatures will range from 27-29 degrees Celsius, with nighttime temperatures between 10-12 degrees Celsius.

February 25, 2025: The day will start with smog or mist, leading to partly cloudy skies later. Maximum temperatures will reach 27-29 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures will hover around 12-13 degrees Celsius.

