Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, several northern Indian states have declared emergency measures, including school closures and police leave cancellations. The heightened alert follows a foiled Pakistani attempt to target three Indian military bases, with explosions heard across parts of J&K and Punjab.

Schools shut, leaves cancelled in several states after foiled Pakistan attack; Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan on high alert.

As tensions between India and Pakistan escalate, several northern Indian states have enforced emergency measures including blackouts, school closures, and the cancellation of official leaves. The move comes in response to Pakistan’s attempted attack on three Indian military bases — an operation that was successfully thwarted by Indian defence forces, with no reported casualties.

Despite the prevention of any damage or loss of life, loud explosions were heard in multiple towns across Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab, including Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur.

Punjab Cancels Leaves, Schools Closed

Punjab, which shares a 532-kilometre border with Pakistan, has emerged as a focal point of India’s emergency response.

Authorities have cancelled all police leaves and ordered the closure of schools across six border districts: Ferozepur, Pathankot, Fazilka, Amritsar, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran. Blackouts were enforced on Thursday evening in several districts, including Pathankot, Amritsar, and Chandigarh.

“All districts near the border have been placed on high alert,” Punjab Minister Aman Arora said. “The role of the Punjab government becomes extremely crucial during any military tension.”

Haryana, Delhi Join Emergency Preparations Including Schools

Neighboring Haryana has implemented similar measures by cancelling all leaves for police personnel and health department officials. Authorities have instructed all officers to remain stationed at their respective district headquarters, ready to respond to any emergency situation.

In the National Capital Region, the Delhi government has taken swift action. All leaves for government employees have been cancelled, and preparedness drills are underway across the city. District magistrates have been tasked with reviewing the capital’s health infrastructure and disaster readiness.

Additionally, officials in Gurgaon have announced the closure of schools on May 9 as a precautionary step.

Rajasthan Implements Blackouts and Red Alerts

Rajasthan, which shares more than 1,000 kilometres of international border with Pakistan, has rolled out stringent security protocols. The state has imposed night blackouts in Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Jodhpur, from 9 PM to 4 AM.

Schools have been shut in five western districts, and red alerts issued in Sri Ganganagar. In a move to curb potential security threats, the government has banned drone flights and firecracker use in several areas. Furthermore, flight operations have been suspended at Bikaner, Kishangarh, and Jodhpur airports until May 10.

Gujarat Increases Coastal Surveillance

Gujarat, which shares both land and maritime borders with Pakistan, has ramped up security measures as well. Police leave has been cancelled, and coastal surveillance has been intensified.

Inspector General Ashok Kumar Yadav confirmed that coastal districts such as Jamnagar, Morbi, and Devbhumi Dwarka are on high alert. Law enforcement agencies are urging local residents in remote villages and boat landing points to immediately report any suspicious activity.

