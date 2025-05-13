Will Shahid Afridi Be The Next Imran Khan? Anti-India Speech at Karachi Rally Sparks Controversy

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi is making headlines — not for cricket this time, but for a fiery speech that has stirred political controversy. Speaking at a “Youm-e-Tashakur” (Day of Gratitude) rally in Karachi on Sunday, Afridi took direct aim at India, accusing it of killing civilians and children during a recent military operation.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi is making headlines, not for cricket this time, but for a speech that stirred controversy.

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi is making headlines — not for cricket this time, but for a fiery speech that has stirred political controversy. Speaking at a “Youm-e-Tashakur” (Day of Gratitude) rally in Karachi on Sunday, Afridi took direct aim at India, accusing it of killing civilians and children during a recent military operation.

Afridi’s comments came in response to India’s Operation Sindoor, which was launched after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people. The Indian military said the operation targeted and destroyed nine terror camps across the Line of Control and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, killing more than 100 terrorists.

But Afridi painted a very different picture.

“Our Army had said that when we respond, the entire world will witness it, and now the whole world has seen it,” Afridi told the crowd. “We showed them in broad daylight. If you want to fight, come face our army and see how strong you really are. You martyred our innocent children, the very ones who are the future of Pakistan, and targeted our civilians. I, on behalf of myself, my family, my friends, the people of Pakistan, and overseas Pakistanis, want to thank the Pakistan Army. I salute our armed forces.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Calls India’s Accusations Baseless

Afridi didn’t stop at praising the army. He also accused India of rushing to blame Pakistan for the Pahalgam attack without any proof. He said Pakistan has long been a victim of terrorism and called for unity and peace.

Rawalpindi cricket stadium 🥵🤪 pic.twitter.com/PXztbx9Suy — D K GUPTA🇮🇳 (@DrDKGUP85836992) May 12, 2025

“Today, all of us have come out in unity, for peace,” he said. “Our country teaches us peace. Those who accuse us without proof, they must remember, we have been victims of terrorism for a long time. We have lost 80, 90, even 1,000 of our people. How can you, within 10 minutes, blame Pakistan without any investigation?”

His remarks were met with loud cheers from the audience, but they also triggered sharp reactions online, especially in India.

Online Backlash and Political Speculation

Afridi’s speech quickly went viral on social media, where many users began comparing him to Imran Khan, the former Prime Minister who also started his public career as a cricket star.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “And then someone starts talking like this — next thing you know, they want to enter politics. I’m pretty sure the end goal is to become the next Imran Khan!”

Another said, “New Imran Khan in making,” while others speculated that Afridi could be eyeing a political career in Pakistan, especially by striking a populist tone and criticizing India — a move often seen as gaining favor in local politics.

“Afridi…is going to be the PM of Pakistan soon. Such people who criticise India are often liked by the people there,” a user commented.

Tensions Escalate on Ground and in Sports

While Afridi’s comments made waves online, things were heating up in real life too. Tensions between India and Pakistan have remained high following the military operations. After three days of strikes and counterstrikes, both sides agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday. But reports soon emerged of fresh drone attacks allegedly carried out by Pakistan in Srinagar and nearby areas, breaking the short-lived truce.

The fallout wasn’t just political — even cricket wasn’t spared.

On May 8, visuals circulated online showing what looked like wreckage outside the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, where matches for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 were scheduled to take place. Some reports claimed the stadium may have been damaged in a drone strike, though the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not officially confirmed this.

A Speech That Added Fuel to the Fire

Shahid Afridi has never shied away from expressing strong views, but this latest speech has added fuel to an already volatile situation between India and Pakistan. With both sides trading not just missiles but also words, the hope for lasting peace appears shaky — and Afridi’s entry into the debate has only intensified the noise.

While many in Pakistan cheered his patriotism, critics and political observers are watching closely — not just to see how India responds, but also to see whether Afridi is laying the groundwork for a new chapter in his public life, beyond cricket.

ALSO READ: India Pays Tribute to Martyrs: Mortal Remains Of Rifleman Sunil Kumar Brought To His Village, Last Respects Paid To ADDC Raj Kumar Thapa