Will Shashi Tharoor Launch His Own Party? Check The Four-Time MP’s Cryptic Message To Congress

Shashi Tharoor is once again at the center of a political storm, this time for his candid remarks on Kerala’s governance. As his praise for the Left government draws fire from within Congress, Tharoor signals he is not one to be sidelined.

Senior Congress leader and four-time MP Shashi Tharoor has sent a strong message to his party’s leadership, indicating that he is not dependent on them if they choose to overlook his contributions. His remarks come amid growing tensions over his recent praise for the rival Left government in Kerala.

Tharoor Beyond Politics

“If the party wants me, then I will be there for the party. If not, I have my own things to do,” Tharoor stated on The Indian Express‘s Malayalam-language podcast Varthamanam, set to launch on Wednesday. A teaser of the podcast is already out.

“You should not think that I don’t have any option to spend time. I have options. I have my books, speeches, invitations from across the world for talks,” he added, underscoring his global stature beyond politics.

Shashi Tharoor Praises Kerala’s Growth Sparks Internal Row

Tharoor has drawn sharp criticism from within Congress for applauding the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led (CPM) Kerala government’s policies and the state’s overall development. His previous remarks praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with former US President Donald Trump had also raised eyebrows within his party.

Defending his comments, Tharoor asserted that his statements reflected the sentiments of the people who supported his right to express himself on the state’s progress.

While the 2024 national elections marked a revival for Congress, the party struggled in Kerala’s state elections. Tharoor warned that if Congress fails to broaden its appeal, it risks remaining in the opposition for a third consecutive term.

“The Congress cannot win elections with just its committed support base,” he stressed. “At the national level, the Congress vote was around 19%. Would we be fine with our own vote base? Only if we get 26-27% additional votes can we come to power. We need those who have not backed us in the last two elections.”

Shashi Tharoor Criticized

Tharoor further noted that he had successfully attracted votes from those who typically opposed Congress due to his independent stance and communication style. “I came back to this country to serve it. I was doing well in the US and earning a lot of money,” he remarked, highlighting his dedication to public service.

The latest controversy erupted after Tharoor praised the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s handling of the Kerala economy in a newspaper article. While the Left welcomed his assessment, it triggered discontent within Congress.

A regional party mouthpiece strongly criticized Tharoor, accusing him of engaging in a “distorted” political practice. In a sharply worded editorial, the publication alleged that the LDF had turned Kerala into a “graveyard” and described Tharoor’s remarks as “suicidal” for weakening the party from within.

