Will WhatsApp And Telegram Stop Working From January 1, 2027? What Are The New SIM Binding Rules? Here’s What Users Must Know

WhatsApp, Telegram and other messaging apps will face stricter rules in India from January 1, 2027, requiring accounts to remain continuously linked to the active SIM card associated with their registered mobile number. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has set December 31, 2026, as the compliance deadline. The move aims to prevent cybercriminals from misusing Indian mobile numbers to run online scams, including impersonation, phishing, investment fraud and digital arrest scams.

How the new WhatsApp SIM binding rule will work

Until now, users generally needed to verify their mobile numbers when registering on WhatsApp. After activation, accounts could continue working even if the original SIM was removed from the phone. Users could also access linked accounts on laptops and tablets without inserting the registered SIM into those devices.

Under the new rule, messaging services must remain linked to the specific, active SIM associated with the mobile number used to identify the user. If the SIM is removed, deactivated or unavailable in the relevant device, the app may no longer work as it did before.

The DoT’s November 2025 directions cover WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Snapchat, ShareChat, JioChat, Arattai and Josh, along with other communication services that use mobile numbers to identify users.

Why the government wants WhatsApp and Telegram to follow the rule

The DoT said some platforms allowed users to access their services without the underlying SIM being present in the device, creating opportunities for misuse. Fraudsters could authenticate accounts using Indian mobile numbers and continue operating them remotely after removing or deactivating the associated SIM. Some operations originate outside India, making it harder for investigators to trace those responsible.

Explaining the concern, the department said the existing arrangement was being misused “to commit cyber-frauds especially from operating outside the country”. According to the DoT’s December 2025 statement, cyber-fraud losses in India exceeded Rs 22,800 crore in 2024.

The government expects continuous linking between the SIM, mobile number and device to improve traceability and make it harder to exploit accounts that were verified only once.

WhatsApp Web users may face repeated logins

The directions also cover linked devices and web-based access. The original order required web sessions to log users out periodically, no later than every six hours, after which they could reconnect by scanning a QR code.

This could mean people who keep WhatsApp Web open throughout the working day may need to scan the code again after being logged out. However, the government has since clarified that web-session logout timing will be decided through risk-based analysis rather than a universal fixed interval under the latest compliance timeline. The original six-hour requirement should therefore be distinguished from the SIM-binding rule itself.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar said, “The government has issued directions to certain app-based communication service providers to link the SIM card (associated with mobile number used for identification of customers/users or for provisioning or delivery of services) present in the device of the customer/user with the communication service apps concerned and has specified the timeframe for compliance with the same as December 31, 2026.”

What WhatsApp users should do before January 2027

Users should keep the SIM associated with their messaging account active and available in the device used to access the service. People who rely on Wi-Fi-only tablets, secondary phones without SIM cards or multiple devices could face disruptions, depending on how platforms implement the rules. Those who frequently switch SIM cards or devices may also need to adjust their usage.

The directive does not mean WhatsApp or Telegram will be shut down in India. It introduces stricter conditions for accessing accounts linked to Indian mobile numbers.

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