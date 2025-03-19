Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Wishing Good Health’ Kerala CM Praises Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore On Safe Return To Earth

‘Wishing Good Health’ Kerala CM Praises Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore On Safe Return To Earth

Williams and Wilmore safely landed back on Earth after spending over nine months in space.

‘Wishing Good Health’ Kerala CM Praises Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore On Safe Return To Earth

Pinarayi Vijayan, Sunita Williams


Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday extended his best wishes to NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who returned to Earth after an extended nine-month mission at the International Space Station (ISS). The CM lauded their achievements and wished them good health and further success in their space endeavors.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Vijayan expressed his admiration for the astronauts’ resilience and their contribution to space exploration. “Astronauts @Astro_Suni and Butch Wilmore of @NASA make history by returning home after a remarkable 9-month stay at the International Space Station. Their extended mission, shaped by technical challenges, has left an inspiring legacy in space exploration. Wishing them good health and many more achievements ahead,” he wrote.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Return to Earth After Extended Mission

Williams and Wilmore safely landed back on Earth after spending over nine months in space. The duo was initially set to return earlier, but technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft led to an extended stay at the ISS. They finally returned aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, which successfully splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida Panhandle.

Their return marked the conclusion of a prolonged and unplanned space mission, which saw them overcome multiple challenges in space. Upon landing, the astronauts were promptly assisted by recovery teams and underwent routine medical evaluations to assess their physical condition after prolonged exposure to microgravity.

Rehabilitation Program for Astronauts

Following their return, Williams and Wilmore will undergo a 45-day rehabilitation program to help their bodies readjust to Earth’s gravity. This phase is crucial for astronauts who spend extended periods in space, as their muscles and bones experience significant changes in a low-gravity environment.

The successful return of the astronauts highlights the resilience and adaptability of space travelers, as well as the continued advancements in space technology. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s acknowledgment of their contributions further underscores the global recognition of such remarkable achievements in space exploration.

ALSO READ: Meerut Murder Shocker: Woman, Lover Kill Husband, Seal Body In Cement Drum

Filed under

CM Pinarayi Vijayan Sunita Williams

newsx

IIT Roorkee Set To Releases GATE 2025 Results Today – Check Scorecard, Cutoff Marks, And...
South African cricket leg

Here’s Why AB de Villiers Wants Virat Kohli To Be The Captain Of RCB In...
newsx

New Zealand Expands Educational Ties With India: Scholarships, Internships, And Research Collaborations Announced
Prime Minister Narendra M

‘Earth Missed You’, PM Modi Hails Sunita Williams, Crew-9 Astronauts After Safe Return
newsx

Massive Gold Seizure: Authorities Recover 107.5 kg Gold, Luxury Watches, And Cash In High-Profile Raid
MeitY And DFI Join Forces

MeitY And DFI Join Forces To Launch India’s Biggest Drone Innovation Challenge
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

IIT Roorkee Set To Releases GATE 2025 Results Today – Check Scorecard, Cutoff Marks, And Next Steps

IIT Roorkee Set To Releases GATE 2025 Results Today – Check Scorecard, Cutoff Marks, And...

Here’s Why AB de Villiers Wants Virat Kohli To Be The Captain Of RCB In IPL 2025

Here’s Why AB de Villiers Wants Virat Kohli To Be The Captain Of RCB In...

New Zealand Expands Educational Ties With India: Scholarships, Internships, And Research Collaborations Announced

New Zealand Expands Educational Ties With India: Scholarships, Internships, And Research Collaborations Announced

‘Earth Missed You’, PM Modi Hails Sunita Williams, Crew-9 Astronauts After Safe Return

‘Earth Missed You’, PM Modi Hails Sunita Williams, Crew-9 Astronauts After Safe Return

Massive Gold Seizure: Authorities Recover 107.5 kg Gold, Luxury Watches, And Cash In High-Profile Raid

Massive Gold Seizure: Authorities Recover 107.5 kg Gold, Luxury Watches, And Cash In High-Profile Raid

Entertainment

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up Screen With Multiple Sex Scenes

What Is The Age Difference Between Gwyneth Paltrow And Timothée Chalamet? Actors To Heat Up

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, And Pedro Pascal

When Will Materialists Release? This Is How Fans React To First Trailer Featuring Dakota Johnson,

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film Down’

Karan Johar Finally Addresses Nadaaniyan Facing Backlash, Calls Out Critics, Says ‘Deliberately Bringing A Film

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand Goop

We’re Not Really Friends: Gwyneth Paltrow Comments On Meghan Markle Accused Of Copying Her Brand

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After Making It Official

Spotted In The City: Aamir Khan Clicked With His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Days After

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips