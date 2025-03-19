‘Wishing Good Health’ Kerala CM Praises Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore On Safe Return To Earth

Williams and Wilmore safely landed back on Earth after spending over nine months in space.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday extended his best wishes to NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who returned to Earth after an extended nine-month mission at the International Space Station (ISS). The CM lauded their achievements and wished them good health and further success in their space endeavors.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Vijayan expressed his admiration for the astronauts’ resilience and their contribution to space exploration. “Astronauts @Astro_Suni and Butch Wilmore of @NASA make history by returning home after a remarkable 9-month stay at the International Space Station. Their extended mission, shaped by technical challenges, has left an inspiring legacy in space exploration. Wishing them good health and many more achievements ahead,” he wrote.

Astronauts @Astro_Suni and Butch Wilmore of @NASA make history by returning home after a remarkable 9-month stay at the International Space Station. Their extended mission, shaped by technical challenges, has left an inspiring legacy in space exploration. Wishing them good health… pic.twitter.com/y3MefmEnbT — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) March 19, 2025

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Return to Earth After Extended Mission

Williams and Wilmore safely landed back on Earth after spending over nine months in space. The duo was initially set to return earlier, but technical issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft led to an extended stay at the ISS. They finally returned aboard a SpaceX Dragon capsule, which successfully splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida Panhandle.

Their return marked the conclusion of a prolonged and unplanned space mission, which saw them overcome multiple challenges in space. Upon landing, the astronauts were promptly assisted by recovery teams and underwent routine medical evaluations to assess their physical condition after prolonged exposure to microgravity.

Rehabilitation Program for Astronauts

Following their return, Williams and Wilmore will undergo a 45-day rehabilitation program to help their bodies readjust to Earth’s gravity. This phase is crucial for astronauts who spend extended periods in space, as their muscles and bones experience significant changes in a low-gravity environment.

The successful return of the astronauts highlights the resilience and adaptability of space travelers, as well as the continued advancements in space technology. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s acknowledgment of their contributions further underscores the global recognition of such remarkable achievements in space exploration.

