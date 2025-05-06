Home
  With A GDP Of $4.187 Trillion, India Officially Overtakes Japan To Become Fourth Largest Economy Of The World

With A GDP Of $4.187 Trillion, India Officially Overtakes Japan To Become Fourth Largest Economy Of The World

The IMF forecasts India’s real GDP to grow by 6.3% in 2025, despite a slight downgrade from the earlier estimate of 6.5%.

India has surpassed Japan as the fourth-largest economy


India rises to the fourth spot in the global economic rankings, overtaking Japan, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As per the April 2025 World Economic Outlook, India’s nominal GDP hits $4.187 trillion, slightly ahead of Japan’s $4.186 trillion. This shift marks a historic milestone in India’s economic journey.

India’s Economic Growth Outpaces Major Global Economies

In 2024, India ranks fifth with a GDP of $3.9 trillion, just behind Japan’s $4.1 trillion. By 2025, the Indian economy continues its impressive expansion, reflecting its rapid and consistent growth over recent years. The IMF forecasts India’s real GDP to grow by 6.3% in 2025, despite a slight downgrade from the earlier estimate of 6.5%.

India maintains its status as the fastest-growing major economy in the world. The IMF projects further growth of 6.2% in 2026 and 6.3% in 2027, fueled by robust domestic demand and favourable demographics. This consistent growth positions India ahead of many global peers and contributes to reshaping the global economic landscape.

Japan’s Economic Growth Slows Amid Trade Challenges

In contrast, Japan’s economy faces headwinds in 2025, with its growth downgraded to 0.6%, down from 1.1% in the January 2025 IMF forecast. The decline reflects trade tensions, especially tariffs from the United States, and Japan’s internal structural issues, including an ageing population and shrinking workforce.

India Set to Outpace Germany and Japan by 2030

Looking ahead, India’s economic rise shows no signs of slowing. By 2030, IMF forecasts predict India’s GDP will hit $6.8 trillion, making it 20% larger than Germany’s and over 33% bigger than Japan’s. Since surpassing the UK in 2020, India’s upward trajectory remains steady, with the IMF expecting a 10.1% economic expansion over the next four years.

India’s ascent as the fourth-largest global economy reflects a broader transformation in international economic dynamics. With strong fundamentals, demographic strength, and accelerating growth, India is redefining its role on the world stage and gaining strategic economic influence in both regional and global markets.

