Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, February 8, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

With BJP Set To Form Govt In Delhi, Uncertainty Over Litigations Against LG In Supreme Court

The Delhi government is currently engaged in multiple legal disputes with the Lieutenant Governor in the Supreme Court, including its challenge to the Centre’s law granting primacy to the LG over the elected government in controlling administrative services in the national capital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
With BJP Set To Form Govt In Delhi, Uncertainty Over Litigations Against LG In Supreme Court


The Delhi government is currently engaged in multiple legal disputes with the Lieutenant Governor in the Supreme Court, including its challenge to the Centre’s law granting primacy to the LG over the elected government in controlling administrative services in the national capital.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The scope of these petitions extends from constitutional challenges concerning control over administrative services to objections against the Centre’s decision to empower the LG in appointing government legal representatives.

A significant driver behind the Delhi government’s litigation is the pending challenge to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 2023, which redefines administrative control in the region. With the BJP poised to assume governance in Delhi, the trajectory of these legal battles before the Supreme Court will be closely watched.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In April 2023, the Delhi government initiated legal proceedings concerning the appointment of the chairperson of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

Subsequently, another petition contested the LG’s approval—subject to conditions—for sending government school teachers to Finland for training. Additionally, a plea sought directives for the release of funds under the Delhi government’s Farishte scheme, which had been stalled by the LG.

Another notable case pertains to contempt proceedings against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for unauthorized deforestation in the Delhi Ridge, where the role of LG V. K. Saxena is under scrutiny.

Parliament passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, commonly known as the Delhi Services Bill, which significantly expanded the LG’s authority over service matters. The legislation became law following presidential assent from Droupadi Murmu.

Earlier, the Supreme Court referred the Delhi government’s plea against the Centre’s May 19 ordinance— which revoked the city administration’s control over services—to a five-judge constitution bench. The ordinance, later codified into law, created a new authority for transferring and posting Group-A officers in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party government condemned the ordinance as a direct contradiction of a prior Supreme Court ruling affirming its control over services. The matter remains pending before the Supreme Court.

Prior to the ordinance, a five-judge constitution bench, in a unanimous verdict, sought to resolve the ongoing Centre-Delhi dispute, which originated from a 2015 home ministry notification asserting the Centre’s control over services. The court acknowledged the National Capital Territory’s ‘sui generis’ (unique) constitutional status and held that an elected government must exercise authority over its bureaucrats to uphold the principle of collective responsibility.

Under the new legal framework, the National Capital Civil Service Authority was established to oversee transfer, postings, and disciplinary actions for Group-A officers of the Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (Civil) Services (DANICS) cadre.

The authority comprises 3 members: the Chief Minister and two bureaucrats. Decisions are determined by majority vote, and in the event of a dispute, the matter is referred to the LG, whose decision is final.

Before the Supreme Court’s verdict, the LG had exclusive executive authority over the transfer and posting of all Delhi government officers. The legal contest between the elected administration and the Centre over governance and bureaucratic control continues to shape Delhi’s political landscape.

Read More: Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP Leaders Dance In Joy After Historic Election Victory

Filed under

Delhi government

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Can PlayStation Network Outage Affect Your PS Systems At Home? Find Out

Can PlayStation Network Outage Affect Your PS Systems At Home? Find Out

Trump’s Executive Order On Transgender Athletes Faces International Backlash

Trump’s Executive Order On Transgender Athletes Faces International Backlash

‘Those Who Looted Will Have to Return It’: PM Modi Assures Action in First Assembly Session

‘Those Who Looted Will Have to Return It’: PM Modi Assures Action in First Assembly...

Yogi Adityanath Hails BJP’s Victory In Delhi And Milkipur, Slams Opposition

Yogi Adityanath Hails BJP’s Victory In Delhi And Milkipur, Slams Opposition

‘Delhi Has Never Disappointed Me’: PM Modi Celebrates Landmark Win In Delhi Assembly Elections

‘Delhi Has Never Disappointed Me’: PM Modi Celebrates Landmark Win In Delhi Assembly Elections

Entertainment

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence On Divorce With Samantha

‘She Has Moved On, Why Am I Treated Like A Criminal’, Naga Chaitanya Breaks Silence

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Faces Sharp Drop In Box Office Collections On Day 2

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Critics Choice Awards 2025: Check The Full List Of Winners Here

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Nita Ambani Shares Special Moment With Nick Jonas At Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Kanye West’s Latest Anti-Semitic Rant On X: ‘Elon Stole My Nazi Swag’

Lifestyle

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Propose Day Celebrations: Embrace Vulnerability And Build True Bonds

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands You Must Visit

Want To Make Your 2025 A Year Filled With Travel? Here Are Australia’s Dreamiest Islands

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: Dating Apps–Love or Letdown? Users Speak

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentine’s Week 2025: The Significance Of Rose Day And Why It’s Celebrated?

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac Sign-SpecificGuide

Valentines Week 2025: What Color Of Rose Should You Gift To Your Partner? A Zodiac

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox