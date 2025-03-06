Home
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  Woman Can't Claim Rape After Being In Live-In For 16 Years: Supreme Court

Woman Can’t Claim Rape After Being In Live-In For 16 Years: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed rape charges against a man in a 16-year live-in relationship, ruling that a breach of a marriage promise does not automatically constitute rape. Read more on the court's findings and implications.

Woman Can’t Claim Rape After Being In Live-In For 16 Years: Supreme Court

Breach of Marriage Promise Not Rape, Rules Supreme Court in Live-In Case


In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court of India has dismissed the rape charges against a man who was in a 16-year-long relationship with a woman. The court ruled that a breach of a marriage promise does not automatically constitute rape unless it is proven that the accused never intended to marry the woman from the start of the relationship.

Key Takeaways from the Supreme Court Judgment:

  • 16 Years of Consensual Relationship: The court noted that the couple had lived together for 16 years, with no evidence of force or deceit in their relationship.
  • Lack of Protest from the Complainant: The court expressed surprise that the complainant, a highly qualified woman, had not raised concerns for such a prolonged period if she was indeed being exploited.
  • Rape Allegations Found Unbelievable: The court found contradictions in the complainant’s account, suggesting that the relationship was a consensual live-in affair that later turned sour.

The Case Details and Court’s Ruling:

The case arose when the woman filed a rape FIR in 2022, claiming that the man had promised to marry her but instead forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with her back in 2006. The court, however, observed that for 16 years, the couple had maintained an intimate and consensual relationship, and the complainant had often referred to herself as the man’s wife, indicating the relationship was not based on deceit.

Court’s Key Observations:

  • No Malafide Intentions: The Supreme Court found no evidence that the man had malicious intent when they began their relationship or that he had made a false promise of marriage.
  • Material Contradictions: The complainant’s version of events was found to be inconsistent, and the court questioned why she would stay silent for so many years if she truly felt exploited.
  • Live-In Relationship Gone Sour: The court concluded that the case appeared to be a love affair or live-in relationship that soured over time, leading to the filing of the rape charges.

Supreme Court’s Final Decision:

The court ultimately set aside the High Court’s decision, cancelling the criminal proceedings against the man. The judgment concluded that it would be unjust to continue the case, and that pursuing the matter would amount to an abuse of the legal process.

The Broader Implications of the Ruling:

This ruling raises important questions about the legal boundaries surrounding live-in relationships, marriage promises, and consent. It underscores the need for clear evidence of coercion or deceit when claiming rape in cases involving long-term relationships.

