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Home > India News > Woman Declared ‘Dead’ While Still Alive at Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Death Certificate Also Issued

Woman Declared ‘Dead’ While Still Alive at Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Death Certificate Also Issued

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly declared dead in government records after MCD issued a death certificate in her name following her newborn daughter's death at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Sanchita Thakur Declared Dead Despite Being Alive in MCD Records (Image: X)
Sanchita Thakur Declared Dead Despite Being Alive in MCD Records (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 11:35 IST

A 23-year-old woman from Delhi has been declared dead in government records even though she is alive, after a death certificate was allegedly issued in her name. The case involves Sanchita Thakur and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, where she gave birth to a baby girl on September 4. The matter has raised questions over the hospital’s record-keeping and the functioning of the concerned government department.

According to the information available, Sanchita’s newborn daughter died on September 8. However, a death certificate was allegedly prepared in Sanchita’s name instead of the deceased baby’s name. The certificate was issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), effectively showing the living woman as dead in official records.

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Sanjay Gandhi Hospital faces questions over records and certificate

Sanchita says she discovered the error and approached the administration of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, explaining that she was alive and that the certificate had been issued incorrectly. She alleges that despite bringing the matter to the hospital’s attention, no proper action was taken on her complaint.

The incident has also reached the police. Sanchita claims she filed a complaint with the police over the death certificate issued in her name, but says she did not receive any relief. The alleged lapse involving Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and the official records has now become a matter of concern for the family.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital case prompts demand for investigation

Sanchita is now seeking cancellation of the death certificate issued in her name and wants the entire matter to be thoroughly investigated. She has also demanded strict action against those responsible for the alleged negligence.

The case has put Sanjay Gandhi Hospital’s procedures under scrutiny, particularly over how the newborn’s death was recorded and how the MCD certificate came to be issued in the mother’s name. Questions have also been raised over the response of the hospital administration and police after Sanchita reported the error.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital inquiry awaited after alleged negligence

The incident has raised wider questions about government record-keeping and the working procedures followed by hospital authorities. Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and the concerned departments now face scrutiny over how such a serious error allegedly occurred.

It remains to be seen how quickly the authorities complete an inquiry into the matter and what action is taken against those found responsible for the alleged negligence.

Also Read: Who is Smit Machchhar? Indian-Origin Flydubai Pilot Who Helped Avert a ‘9/11-Style’ Attack and Saved 174 Lives- Know His Story    

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Woman Declared ‘Dead’ While Still Alive at Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Death Certificate Also Issued
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Woman Declared ‘Dead’ While Still Alive at Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Death Certificate Also Issued

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Woman Declared ‘Dead’ While Still Alive at Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Death Certificate Also Issued

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Woman Declared ‘Dead’ While Still Alive at Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Death Certificate Also Issued
Woman Declared ‘Dead’ While Still Alive at Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Death Certificate Also Issued
Woman Declared ‘Dead’ While Still Alive at Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Death Certificate Also Issued
Woman Declared ‘Dead’ While Still Alive at Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Death Certificate Also Issued
Woman Declared ‘Dead’ While Still Alive at Delhi’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Death Certificate Also Issued

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