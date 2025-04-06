Home
Woman Drags Mother-In-Law By Hair In MP; Video Goes Viral | Watch

A disturbing video from Gwalior has gone viral across social media, showing an elderly woman being violently dragged and beaten—allegedly by her own daughter-in-law. The incident, which took place on April 1, has drawn widespread attention and raised serious concerns about domestic violence and elder abuse.

Woman Drags Mother-In-Law By Hair In MP; Video Goes Viral | Watch

A disturbing video from Gwalior shows an elderly woman being violently dragged and beaten—allegedly by her own daughter-in-law.


A disturbing video from Gwalior has gone viral across social media, showing an elderly woman being violently dragged and beaten—allegedly by her own daughter-in-law. The incident, which took place on April 1, has drawn widespread attention and raised serious concerns about domestic violence and elder abuse.

The woman, 70-year-old Sarla Batra, and her son, Vishal Batra, claim they were attacked and threatened by members of their own family, including the woman’s daughter-in-law, her in-laws, and other relatives.

What the Video Shows

The now-viral footage, captured by a CCTV camera, appears to show Neelika, the daughter-in-law, pulling her mother-in-law by the hair, hitting her, and dragging her across the floor. The violence unfolded inside the family’s home, while Vishal, her husband, was also reportedly assaulted.

In the video, Neelika’s father can be seen entering the house, engaging in an argument, and then slapping Vishal. As Vishal retaliates, others barge in and the situation turns into a full-blown scuffle. Vishal’s young son was present during the incident, visibly caught in the middle of the chaos.

A Family Dispute Over Elder Care

According to NDTV, Vishal Batra, who runs a car spare parts business, said the conflict began when he refused to send his elderly mother to an old age home, despite repeated pressure from his wife, Neelika.

What started as a disagreement soon escalated into physical violence. Vishal alleged that his wife’s father, brother, and other in-laws attacked him and his mother inside their own home.

“I am afraid that, like the Meerut incident, my wife can kill me and my old mother,” Vishal said, referencing a gruesome murder in Meerut where a man was killed and stuffed inside a cement-filled drum by his wife and her lover.

“They Called Goons” — Mother Alleges Harassment and Fear

Sarla Batra, the elderly woman seen being dragged in the video, told reporters that a “small issue” was blown out of proportion. She alleged that her daughter-in-law was harassing her and called in outsiders to attack her and her son.

“They called goons, and her father and brother thrashed us. How can someone beat a woman? Now, they are threatening to kill us. We are scared and staying away from home,” NDTV quoted her as saying.

She also claimed that neighbours had to intervene during the incident to stop the violence. The situation has left the elderly woman and her son feeling unsafe and forced them to leave their home temporarily.

Allegations of Death Threats and Property Disputes

According to Vishal, the situation worsened even at the police station, where he claims his brother-in-law threatened to kill him and take over his house.

He alleged that his wife’s brother “threatened to take over his house worth crores of rupees and throw him and his mother out of it.”

The property dispute appears to have become an underlying factor in the conflict, with both fear and financial tension adding to the already volatile domestic situation.

FIR Filed, But Initial Police Response Questioned

Following Vishal’s complaint, police registered an FIR. However, he told NDTV that police were initially hesitant to take strong action. It was only after he approached the Superintendent of Police’s office that a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) promised action.

So far, authorities have not released an official statement on any arrests or charges filed in the case.

This incident has sparked public outrage and raised uncomfortable questions about domestic violence, elder care, and the lack of prompt police action in family disputes.

