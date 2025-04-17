Woman Fakes Pregnancy for 9 Months; Then Kidnaps Newborn from Delhi Hospital

In a shocking incident in Delhi, a 27-year-old woman named Pooja Devi pretended to be pregnant for nine months before abducting a newborn baby from Safdarjung Hospital. Police said she managed to convince not just her husband but also her in-laws and her own family that she was expecting a child.

As part of her deception, Pooja even returned to her parents’ home in Malviya Nagar, saying she was close to her delivery date. No one suspected that it was all a lie.

Societal Pressure Behind the Crime

According to the police, Pooja was under intense emotional stress because she had not been able to have a child. She felt a deep sense of pressure from those around her.

“She felt immense pressure from society about not being able to bear a child and decided to abduct one,” officials said.

Suspicious Behaviour Caught on Camera

What eventually exposed her plan was her odd behaviour inside the hospital.

CCTV footage showed her as being in the vicinity of the wards of neonatal and postnatal care. CCTV footage had recorded the incidents where she was seen speaking with several women in the area and partly covering her face by means of a dupatta.

This raised eyebrows among the hospital staff who considered her movement suspicious and thus alerted the authorities.

Baby Rescued Within Hours

Thanks to the quick work of the police, the newborn was found and safely returned to her parents within hours.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Chaudhary said the child had been born on Monday to a couple from Yashwant Place in Chanakyapuri.

How the Kidnapping Happened

The kidnapping took place on Tuesday afternoon. The mother, who was recovering in postnatal care in Ward No. 5, had stepped out briefly to get some milk.

“When she returned, her daughter had vanished,” said DCP Chaudhary.

Hospital authorities and police immediately reviewed security camera footage and launched the search. Pooja was traced and arrested soon after.

Due to the rapid response of the police and vigilant hospital staff, a catastrophic situation was averted from assuming uglier proportions.