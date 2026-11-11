Woman Found Brutally Murdered In Burari With Face Smashed By Stone, CCTV Shows Her Last Moments With Two Strangers

As per reports published in newspapers on Tuesday, an estate agent passing through a lane near a pumping station in Tomar Colony, Burari in North Delhi, came to an abrupt stop. This is because he saw a lady lying on the floor and her face was severely battered by some heavy weapon. The police were informed by him.

As the day proceeded further, a peaceful lane had turned into a spot of crime, and one question which investigators have yet to solve was: Who accompanied her until she breathed her last?

What the Police Found At the Crime Spot

A police party went to the spot and the ambulance service was also contacted. The ambulance crew declared her dead. Forensic and crime experts were then summoned to inspect the scene of crime.

The woman is believed to be in her mid-forties. Investigators suspect the heavy object used in the attack was a stone. Police took the body into custody and sent it for a postmortem examination. An FIR has been registered under the murder section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The motive is yet to be established.

Who She Was

Police inquiries gave a partial picture. The woman had lived in the Burari locality on rent until around four years ago and earned her living by selling goods from a roadside cart. She later moved with her children to Singhu village, but she kept coming back to the area once every month or two.

Some of the people have reportedly seen her in the vicinity on Monday morning and even later in the night. As per the police, she was supposedly drunk at this time, an information that is taken from the policeman’s version, and has yet to be confirmed in court.

The Footage That Paved the Way Forward

Up until now, the biggest lead obtained so far has come from the CCTV footage. According to the CCTV footage, the lady is apparently seen walking with two other people, a young man and a young woman, at about midnight. And what happens next? The man lets the young woman walk ahead of him, and the victim goes out of the frame.

It is at this point that the CCTV footage loses its significance and becomes less helpful than the other cameras.

The Hunt for Two Faces

The investigators are now studying the footage from other cameras in the area trying to find out the sequence of events and identify the two people accompanying her. It should be noted that the investigation of whether these people have anything to do with the murder is underway. This should be kept in mind because the footage just records a walk and not a crime.

A police team has also been sent to Singhu village to find the woman’s home and reach her family.

Questions That Remain Unanswered

A lot remains unanswered. The police haven’t clarified the identity of the young man and the young woman, or if the woman knew them, and so the term “strangers” is just an assumption. What happens when she gets out of the range of the camera, what time of day she died, and how she got to the lane are some of the questions that remain. The motive is yet to be determined, the stone hasn’t been traced back to anyone, and the post-mortem results, which determine the time and cause of death, haven’t been made public. Neither has her family been contacted.

What Will Come Next

The answers will most probably come from camera footages, the post-mortem results and whatever her family can tell the police about the last time she visited Burari. If the identities of the two people in the footages are discovered, the story might be turned around, either by an arrest or people who can account for her last moments alive. At least for now, that is all that is known publicly about a midnight walk and a disappearing act.

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