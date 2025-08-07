Delhi shocker: Woman Found Dead In Delhi’s Ranhola, Police Suspect Estranged Husband For Murder

Delhi News: A 50-year-old woman was found dead in her home in the Ranhola area of Delhi on Wednesday, Delhi Police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kiran Jha, who was working as a caretaker for patients and living with her daughter-in-law, granddaughter, and son.

Estranged Husband Is Prime Suspect, Say Police

The police said that the initial investigation revealed her estranged husband, Parmod Jha (60), as the prime suspect in the case.

Parmod Jha had arrived in Delhi on August 1 after nearly a decade, having been away in his native village, Chidiabad in Jamalpur city, Munger district, Bihar, police added.

Giving details of the case, the Police further said Kiran and Parmod had been living separately for the past ten years. Durgesh, the couple’s son, currently works with a Micro Finance Company in Darbhanga, Bihar.

During the inquiry, Kamal, the daughter-in-law of the deceased, informed police that the accused had not been in contact with the family for years and was unemployed.

CCTV footage from the Delhi government’s camera installed outside the residence reportedly captured the accused leaving the premises, hours before the murder was discovered.

Investigation Underway, Manhunt Launched To nab The Accused

Crime and forensic teams were promptly dispatched to the scene. The crime scene has been secured, and the weapon of offence has been recovered from the room where the incident took place.

ALSO READ: ‘May Common Man Get Same Treatment’: Tamil Nadu MP R Sudha Thanks Delhi Police After Recovery Of Her Snatched Chain