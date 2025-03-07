Home
Friday, March 7, 2025
  Woman Found Dead With Nails Hammered Into Feet In Bihar's Nalanda, Probe Underway

Woman Found Dead With Nails Hammered Into Feet In Bihar’s Nalanda, Probe Underway

The authorities verified that the victim had nine nails inserted into her feet, strangulation marks on her neck, and a saline injection in her right hand.

Woman Found Dead With Nails Hammered Into Feet In Bihar’s Nalanda, Probe Underway


In a horrific case that has shocked Bihar, the body of a 36-year-old woman was found in Nalanda district with several nails driven into her feet. The shocking crime, which occurred in Bahadurpur village under Chandi Police Station jurisdiction, has outraged people and political criticism of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s government for the spate of crimes against women.

The body of the unidentified woman was initially seen by residents, who promptly alerted the police. The authorities verified that the victim had nine nails inserted into her feet, strangulation marks on her neck, and a saline injection in her right hand. Although the cause of death is still to be ascertained, preliminary reports indicate that she could have been raped and tortured prior to being murdered.

“Her body was recovered near a roadside, and there were no traces of blood on the ground, which suggests that she was murdered somewhere else and left here,” said Suman Kumar, SHO, Chandi Police Station. The body has been taken to Biharsharif Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

DSP Hilsa Sumit Kumar informed that an investigation has been initiated, and attempts are being made to establish the identity of the deceased. “An FIR has been filed, and top officials have visited the site of the crime. We have alerted surrounding districts to assist with identification,” he added.

Political Row Erupts Over Crime

The gruesome killing has sparked a bitter political battle between the JD(U) government and opposition RJD. Opposition Leader Tejashwi Yadav came down heavily on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, attacking the worsening law and order situation.

“Bihar is one of the leading states in crimes against women. If the Chief Minister can’t protect women in his own home district, what chance can be there for the rest of the state?” Yadav tweeted on X (formerly Twitter).

JD(U) leaders refuted the charges, throwing back the “jungle raj” jibe at the past RJD regimes’ alleged increases in crime. Party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar supported the government’s law and order measures and emphasized ongoing efforts to enhance security.

The Nalanda police are probing the case from various sides, such as personal rivalry, sexual assault, and human trafficking. The authorities have appealed to the people to come forward with any information that would assist in identifying the victim and tracking down the perpetrators.

The horrific act has escalated demands for firmer action against crimes against women in Bihar. With political uncertainty mounting and public outrage growing, everyone’s eyes are now on the police probe and the government reaction to another brutal crime in the state.

ALSO READ: Watch: Man In Coma Walks Out Of ICU, Exposes Alleged ₹1 Lakh Medical Scam In Madhya Pradesh

 

Bihar Crime BIHAR NEWS Bihar Woman

