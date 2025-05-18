‘Woman Hugged Children, Burned In Embrace’: Hyderabad Hit By One Of The Worst Fire Tragedies In Recent Years

In one of Hyderabad’s worst fire tragedies in recent years, 17 members of a single family lost their lives after a fire broke out in a house above a shop in the bustling market area near Charminar. Most of the victims were asleep when the flames started, leaving them with no chance to escape.

17 members of a single family lost their lives after a fire broke out in a house above a shop in Hyderabad's Charminar area

In one of Hyderabad’s worst fire tragedies in recent years, 17 members of a single family lost their lives after a fire broke out in a house above a shop in the bustling market area near Charminar. Most of the victims were asleep when the flames started, leaving them with no chance to escape.

Locals tried desperately to rescue people from the building. One of them, Zahir, a bangle shop owner in the area, was among the first to rush inside the burning structure. He described a heartbreaking scene that will stay with him forever.

“We managed to get inside shortly after the fire started. The flames were huge. Inside the room, a woman had hugged children. She was dead,” Zahir told NDTV, his voice heavy with emotion.

Victims Were Trapped While Asleep

Initial investigations suggest that the fire began due to an electrical fault, possibly from the mains. Since the family was sleeping at the time, they had little chance to react.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The building structure also played a tragic role in the disaster. Most of the shops in this busy market are over 100 years old, and rooms are often built directly above them. These rooms typically have windows that stay shut at night, especially when air-conditioners are running. That traps smoke inside during fires, turning small rooms into death traps.

Adding to the difficulty, there was only a single narrow staircase that connected the ground floor to the upper rooms, leaving no easy escape route once the flames spread.

Rescuers Battled Smoke and Flames

Zahir and other locals didn’t wait for help. They rushed in, risking their lives to save others.

“We brought out 13 people. We could not see anything due to the smoke. We pulled down a wall to get inside,” Zahir said. Unfortunately, by the time they managed to reach many of the trapped family members, most had already died—either due to burns or smoke inhalation.

The fire department later confirmed that 17 people had died, including eight children, the youngest just one year old. Among the deceased were also four senior citizens and five women. Only one member of the family survived, and that was because she happened to be outside for a morning walk when the fire broke out.

Officials Explain Challenges of Rescue

Y Nagi Reddy, the Director General of Telangana Fire Services, spoke to NDTV about the challenges his team faced.

“The main problem here is only one entrance. A very narrow staircase leads to the first and second floors. So in the case of a fire, there is no way of escape,” he explained.

He said the fire seems to have started from the electrical mains, then spread to the shops on the ground floor, and finally to the upper levels where the family lived. The smoke filled the building quickly, and the intense heat made the situation even worse.

“Inhaling smoke makes people unconscious, making escape difficult,” Mr. Reddy added.

He also warned that local shopkeepers must take fire safety seriously. “Fire would not spare anybody. Precautions must be taken to ensure safety,” he said.

Condolences and Compensation Announced

The tragedy has drawn condolences from across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy in Hyderabad, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon,” read a post from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on X.

The PMO also announced compensation for the victims:

₹ 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF)

₹ 50,000 for each injured person

State Government Steps In

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called the incident “shocking” and instructed state officials to do everything possible for the injured and the family members of the deceased. He urged the administration to speed up relief work and ensure the best medical care for those who were hurt.