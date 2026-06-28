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Home > India News > Woman Kicks, Slaps Hospital Staff in Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral

Woman Kicks, Slaps Hospital Staff in Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral

A viral video shows a woman kicking and slapping medical staff at a hospital in Hyderabad's LB Nagar. Get the full details behind the clash here.

A video shared on social media shows a patient named Lalitha Karira hitting and slapping the medical staff present at the hospital. (source: Screengrab)
A video shared on social media shows a patient named Lalitha Karira hitting and slapping the medical staff present at the hospital. (source: Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 13:22 IST

A woman who was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar after complaining of a stomach ache allegedly attacked the hospital staff after she was told she was completely fine and out of danger. A video of the incident has gone viral, showing the woman assaulting medical personnel and disrupting operations at the Shreshta Orange Hospital in LB Nagar at around 2 PM on Saturday. However, the police quickly reached the hospital and intervened, during which time the woman left and sought treatment at another hospital.

What Happened at the Hyderabad Hospital?

A video shared on social media shows a patient named Lalitha Karira hitting and slapping the medical staff present at the hospital. In several CCTV clips, Karira is seen assaulting the medical staff and creating a disturbance at the private facility, Shreshta Orange Hospital. According to hospital authorities, Karira had come to the hospital complaining of stomach pain. However, she allegedly became aggressive and started slapping and kicking doctors when they informed her that she was in no danger. The authorities also alleged that she verbally abused the nursing staff and other employees present in the hospital ward who were carrying out their duties.

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Police Intervene and Are Currently Verifying the Cause

Hospital authorities claimed that the woman later left the premises and sought treatment at a different medical facility. Based on a formal complaint, the LB Nagar Police are currently verifying the root cause of the altercation. Meanwhile, the hospital management has requested the police to investigate whether a larger conspiracy was behind the sudden attack, noting that the woman is reportedly a business partner of the hospital’s owners.

Also Read: Odisha Horror: How Jilted Lover Set Woman’s House on Fire? Shocking Details Inside

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Woman Kicks, Slaps Hospital Staff in Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral
Tags: home-hero-pos-7Hospital staff assaultedHyderabad hospital incidentLalitha KariraLB Nagar hospital attackPatient attacks doctorsShreshta Orange Hospital

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Woman Kicks, Slaps Hospital Staff in Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral

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Woman Kicks, Slaps Hospital Staff in Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral

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Woman Kicks, Slaps Hospital Staff in Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral
Woman Kicks, Slaps Hospital Staff in Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral
Woman Kicks, Slaps Hospital Staff in Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral
Woman Kicks, Slaps Hospital Staff in Hyderabad; Video Goes Viral

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