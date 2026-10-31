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Home > India News > Woman Learnt He Was Married, Stayed With Him For 7 Years: Why Supreme Court Dropped Rape Charges Against Man?

Woman Learnt He Was Married, Stayed With Him For 7 Years: Why Supreme Court Dropped Rape Charges Against Man?

The Supreme Court has said failed consensual relationships cannot automatically become criminal cases, discharging a man accused of rape on false promise of marriage, cheating and bigamy.

Supreme Court: Failed Relationships Cannot Automatically Become Crimes (Image: X)
Supreme Court: Failed Relationships Cannot Automatically Become Crimes (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 12:00 IST

The Supreme Court has cautioned against turning failed consensual relationships into criminal cases, saying that adults have the freedom to make their own personal choices, even when those decisions lead to painful consequences. The Court said it cannot pass moral judgments on people’s relationships and that undesirable outcomes cannot automatically become criminal offences requiring State intervention. It also warned that criminal law must not become a tool to settle personal scores, seek revenge or force someone to act in a particular way.

A bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice R Mahadevan made these observations while discharging a man from criminal proceedings involving allegations of rape on the false promise of marriage, cheating and bigamy. The woman had accused him of concealing his existing marriage and children and presenting himself as a bachelor before marrying her.

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Supreme Court explains why personal choices cannot automatically attract criminal charges

The Supreme Court said adults, both men and women, are free to make decisions that may be wise or unwise, prudent or reckless, and considerate or callous. Such choices can lead to unexpected possibilities and deeply hurtful outcomes, but that alone does not make them criminal offences.

“It is trite to reiterate at this stage that this Court has not been entrusted to pass moral judgement on the varying exercises of free choice, autonomy and agency by individuals in the country. Adult, men and women may freely make decisions that are wise or unwise, prudent or reckless and considerate or callous. These decisions would necessarily be accompanied by consequences, perhaps in the form of undesirable outcomes or unexpected possibilities, some even deeply hurtful. None of this would, however, transform these decisions and their resulting circumstances automatically into criminal offences requiring the intervention of the State apparatus,” the bench observed.

The Court further cautioned that criminal law should not be used as “munitions to settle personal scores, exact revenge or coerce an individual to act in any particular way.”

Supreme Court notes woman knew about man’s marriage but continued relationship

While examining the allegations, the bench noted that the woman discovered within six months of the relationship that the man was already married and had children. Despite learning about his existing family, she continued living with him for seven years.

The Supreme Court said this conduct weakened her claim that she believed herself to be his lawfully wedded wife. It concluded that the relationship and the sexual acts between the two were consensual and that the man had merely decided to withdraw from the relationship.

Consequently, the Court held that these circumstances could not lead to an inference of rape under Section 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). It discharged the man from the criminal proceedings involving rape, cheating and bigamy allegations.

Supreme Court flags growing trend of failed relationships becoming criminal cases

The bench also expressed concern over what it described as an increasing trend of failed consensual relationships being converted into criminal cases. It pointed out that settlements in such disputes often involve substantial monetary demands that have to be borne by the male accused.

“It is unfortunate that despite judicial deprecation, this trend is increasing, and it is a matter of concern for the courts as often settlement of disputes comes with huge monetary considerations to be borne by the male accused,” the judgment stated.

The Supreme Court stressed that personal relationship disputes and their painful consequences should not automatically become grounds for criminal prosecution.

Also Read: Somnath Temple Non-Veg Ban Back: Gujarat HC Stays Order Lifting Restriction, What Changed In Just 2 Hours?    

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Woman Learnt He Was Married, Stayed With Him For 7 Years: Why Supreme Court Dropped Rape Charges Against Man?

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Woman Learnt He Was Married, Stayed With Him For 7 Years: Why Supreme Court Dropped Rape Charges Against Man?
Woman Learnt He Was Married, Stayed With Him For 7 Years: Why Supreme Court Dropped Rape Charges Against Man?
Woman Learnt He Was Married, Stayed With Him For 7 Years: Why Supreme Court Dropped Rape Charges Against Man?
Woman Learnt He Was Married, Stayed With Him For 7 Years: Why Supreme Court Dropped Rape Charges Against Man?
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