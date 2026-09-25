Woman Levels Serious Allegations Against Top CJP Activists Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka, Seeks Protection From Police

The Delhi High Court has agreed to urgently hear a woman’s plea alleging that a deepfake image depicting her with Prime Minister Narendra Modi was circulated on social media.

The woman has accused CJP leaders Saurav Das, Abhijit Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh of allegedly circulating the morphed image.

According to the plea, her photograph was allegedly manipulated using AI-based face-swapping tools to create a vulgar image showing her with PM Modi. She has further alleged that the morphed images were printed on banners and displayed during public gatherings.

“The perpetrators printed physical banners of this morphed picture, paraded them in massive crowds, raised sexually suggestive and derogatory slogans, and maliciously uploaded videos onto Instagram and other social media platforms,” Live Law quoted from the plea as saying.

The plea further added that, “The accused sank to absolute depravity by uploading and distributing the Petitioner’s morphed non-consensual explicit Photos onto various pornographic websites.”

The woman said an FIR has already been registered in connection with the alleged circulation. However, she claimed that the content continues to remain available and is being circulated online.

She has sought police protection and directions to trace those responsible and ensure that the alleged deepfake images are blocked and removed from social media platforms and other websites.

High Court’s Order After Hearing

After the hearing, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police to provide full security to the woman. The woman has claimed that morphed and objectionable images of her were circulated online following a CJP-linked protest, and that she also received threats.

Justice Girish directed that the woman’s address be kept confidential and shared only with the concerned police officials. The court also directed Meta to promptly remove the objectionable content after receiving the web links from the investigating agency.

The Delhi Police was directed to file a status report within one week on the action taken in the FIR. The court also issued notices to CJP activists Abhijit Dipke, Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka and Ratna Singh.