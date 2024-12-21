Home
Saturday, December 21, 2024
Woman Ordered Electrical Appliances, Receives Dead Body With A Note: Andhra Pradesh

After receiving some tiles from the Samithi for her house, she had sent another request for electrical appliances, such as lights and fans.

A shocking incident occurred in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district when a woman, Naga Tulsi, received a disturbing parcel containing a decomposing dead body, along with a letter demanding ₹1.3 crore. Tulsi, who had been building a house on a government-sanctioned plot, had previously contacted the Kshatriya Seva Samithi for financial assistance. After receiving some tiles from the Samithi for her house, she had sent another request for electrical appliances, such as lights and fans.

The following Thursday night, Tulsi received a delivery, which she believed contained the electrical items she had been promised. However, upon opening the package, she was horrified to find the decomposing body of an unidentified man along with a threatening letter. The letter demanded a ransom of ₹1.3 crore, warning of severe consequences if the demand was not met. It remains unclear whether the letter was directed at Tulsi personally or another individual in her family.

The discovery sent shockwaves through Tulsi’s household, and she immediately contacted the authorities. Local police, along with West Godavari district SP Nayeem Asmi, arrived at the scene to investigate the chilling development. The body was subsequently taken to a government hospital for an autopsy, which suggested that the man had died approximately four to five days prior to being sent in the package.

Police are now working to identify the man, determine the cause of his death, and uncover how his body ended up in the parcel. Representatives from the Kshatriya Seva Samithi have also been called in for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

