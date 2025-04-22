A deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has claimed the lives of two tourists and left several others injured. In an emotional video, a woman recounts the harrowing moment her husband was shot while they were eating, as assailants in police and military uniforms opened fire on the group.

A terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, has killed two tourists and left several others injured. Among those affected, a woman shared the heartbreaking story of her husband’s death during the attack. In a gut-wrenching video, she recounted how the assailants opened fire while they were eating, severely injuring her husband. The attackers, believed to be from the TRF (The Resistance Front) terror group, were reportedly disguised in police and military uniforms.

“We Were Eating When He Was Shot”

The woman, visibly distressed, shared her traumatic experience in a video. “We were eating bhelpuri, my husband was here, and suddenly one person came and shot him,” she said, her voice trembling with emotion. According to her, the attacker remarked that the victim might not be Muslim before firing on him.

In the video, a local resident can be heard offering support, reassuring the woman, “Do not worry, we are with you.” Through her sobs, the woman pleads for help, asking for someone to save her husband. In the harrowing footage, the injured tourists, many of whom are bleeding heavily, can be seen scattered on the ground. Another woman, seen in the video, urgently calls for assistance, saying, “Please ask for help.”

Terror Attack in Pahalgam

The attack occurred in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley, an area renowned for its scenic beauty and accessible only on foot or by horseback. Gunshots rang out in the area, confirming the presence of the terrorists. The terrorists, dressed in camouflage, are believed to have carried out a targeted assault on the group of tourists.

The attack has sent shockwaves through the region, with authorities rushing security forces and medical teams to the site. Intelligence sources have indicated that the attack was deliberately planned to target tourists, exacerbating concerns in the area.

Government Response to Pahalgam Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a telephonic conversation with Union Minister Amit Shah, directed him to visit the attack site and ensure that all necessary measures are taken. Reports revealed that a meeting was convened at Amit Shah’s residence in Delhi, where senior officials, including Intelligence Bureau Chief Tapan Deka, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, and CRPF Chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh, discussed the situation. Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, along with Army officials, participated in the meeting via video conference. Shah also spoke with Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to assess the situation and plan the next steps.

Political Condemnation

Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, condemned the attack as “an abomination,” expressing his disbelief at the violence. He described the perpetrators as “animals” and “inhuman,” emphasizing that no words of condemnation could be enough. “I send my sympathies to the families of the deceased,” Abdullah posted on X, showing solidarity with the victims.

