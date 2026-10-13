Woman With Knife Approaches Mamata Banerjee Outside Kolkata Home, Claims to Be Her Niece; Detained

Former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was reportedly attacked with a knife outside her Kalighat residence. This incident took place on Tuesday, when she was returning from a local Durga Puja pandal inauguration.

Former TMC MP Saket Gokhale shared a social media post informing about the incident. He stated that the former CM was targeted by an individual who was under the influence of drugs. According to reports, the woman tried to attack Banerjee with a knife, and she has been detained now. The woman claimed that she is a civic volunteer and claimed that she is Mamata Banerjee’s niece.

A woman was detained after allegedly attempting to approach West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a knife outside her residence in Kalighat, Kolkata, police said. A senior police officer confirmed the detention to news agency PTI.

According to Trinamool Congress leader Dola Sen, the woman claimed to be a civic volunteer and described herself as Banerjee’s niece. Sen has filed a formal complaint at Kalighat Police Station regarding the incident.

The complaint states that around 6 pm, Banerjee was heading to the Durga Puja celebrations at Milan Sangha in Kalighat with Trinamool leader Vaishwanar Chatterjee and Dola Sen when the woman approached her outside her residence, addressing her as ‘pisi’, or aunt.

According to the FIR, the woman, identified as Tannishtha Saha, was allegedly intoxicated and attempted to lunge at the chief minister while holding a knife. She reportedly stood near the entrance of Banerjee’s residence, hurled verbal abuse at her and, at one point, lay down on the road.

However, the woman’s claim of being a civic volunteer has not been verified. The allegation that she was under the influence of drugs also remains unconfirmed. The incident has raised concerns in political circles. Further details, including whether the woman carried a knife and attempted an attack, are yet to be established through the police investigation.