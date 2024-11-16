Woman’s Body Found in Abandoned Suitcase on National Highway, Probe On

A shocking find emerged from Hapur district as a woman’s body was recovered packed inside a suitcase on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway. The gruesome find, as per the reports on Saturday, November 16, 2024, came near the Nizampur Highway area in Nagar Kotwali. There is now fear and concern among the local people following the incident, for which police have now toiled their teeth to untangle the mystery behind the crime.

The information had reached policemen that a suitcase has been lying unattended from the locals, arriving at the spot soon after with a forensic team. On checking the body, authorities found that the woman was subjected to a deep injury mark, which pointed to foul play. They took clothing items from the suitcase, but no identification papers were seen. Authorities tried to identify the woman through questions from local residents but failed.

Disposal Of The Body

Preliminary investigations indicate that the woman might have been murdered elsewhere and her body then brought there and chucked along the highway. The police suspect that the entire crime was enacted using a vehicle and are scanning the CCTV footage in all surrounding areas in the hope of establishing some leads to the possible suspects. Flyers with details of the woman were forwarded to nearby police stations in hope that someone could identify her as a way of helping to establish leads in solving the crime.

Police Assure To Catch Culprits For Wrongful Killing

The body has been taken for a detailed post-mortem to bring out more evidence. Meanwhile, the police have assured the public that all efforts are being made to crack the case and bring the culprits to justice. Residents in the area are urged to report any information or suspicious activities that could aid in the investigation.

Fire Destroys NICU At Jhansi hospital

In a separate incident, the devastating fire at the NICU of Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi on Friday night, November 15, was yet another tragic incident that seemed to have no relation with all these incidents, but the short circuit that started this fire took the lives of 10 infants while leaving 16 others injured critically. There have been 37 children rescued by the emergency teams from the facility. The tragedy has really raised serious concerns over the fire safety measures in the hospitals.

