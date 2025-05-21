Woman’s Body Found In Suitcase Near Bengaluru Railway Bridge, Police Suspect Murder | India News

A woman’s body was found in a suitcase near Bengaluru’s Chandapura railway bridge. Police suspect murder and are working to identify the victim. No ID was recovered.

In a disturbing discovery on Wednesday morning, the body of a young woman was found inside a torn blue suitcase near the old Chandapura railway bridge, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The suitcase, believed to have been thrown from a moving train, was spotted by local residents, prompting a police investigation.

According to preliminary reports, police suspect that the woman was murdered elsewhere and the body was later disposed of by throwing the suitcase onto railway property. “We have not recovered any identification documents. Her name, age, and place of origin are still unknown,” a senior police officer said.

The Bengaluru Rural police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and have sent the body for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural), CK Baba, stated, “It appears that the suitcase was thrown from a moving train. Though such incidents usually fall under the jurisdiction of the railway police, we are involved as the location falls within our limits. The suitcase contained only the body—no personal belongings were found.”

The woman is believed to be at least 18 years old, but without identification, the investigation has become more complex. Police teams are reviewing train schedules, CCTV footage, and missing person records in an effort to identify her and trace the circumstances leading to her death.

This incident echoes a similar crime reported in March when a 32-year-old woman named Gauri Anil Sambekar was found dead, her body stuffed in a suitcase at a house in Bengaluru’s Hulimavu area. Her husband, Rakesh Sambekar, later confessed to the murder and was arrested in Pune. The couple, originally from Maharashtra, had moved to Bengaluru in January. Rakesh was employed as a project manager in an IT firm, while Gauri was searching for work.

While the two incidents may not be linked, the recurrence of such crimes involving victims being hidden in suitcases has raised public concern and highlighted the importance of faster identification and safety measures in urban areas.

Bengaluru police have urged anyone with information related to the case or who may have seen suspicious activity near railway tracks to come forward and assist with the investigation.

