Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • Woman’s Body Found In Suitcase Near Bengaluru Railway Bridge, Police Suspect Murder | India News

Woman’s Body Found In Suitcase Near Bengaluru Railway Bridge, Police Suspect Murder | India News

A woman’s body was found in a suitcase near Bengaluru’s Chandapura railway bridge. Police suspect murder and are working to identify the victim. No ID was recovered.

Woman’s Body Found In Suitcase Near Bengaluru Railway Bridge, Police Suspect Murder | India News


In a disturbing discovery on Wednesday morning, the body of a young woman was found inside a torn blue suitcase near the old Chandapura railway bridge, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. The suitcase, believed to have been thrown from a moving train, was spotted by local residents, prompting a police investigation.

According to preliminary reports, police suspect that the woman was murdered elsewhere and the body was later disposed of by throwing the suitcase onto railway property. “We have not recovered any identification documents. Her name, age, and place of origin are still unknown,” a senior police officer said.

The Bengaluru Rural police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) and have sent the body for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Superintendent of Police (Bengaluru Rural), CK Baba, stated, “It appears that the suitcase was thrown from a moving train. Though such incidents usually fall under the jurisdiction of the railway police, we are involved as the location falls within our limits. The suitcase contained only the body—no personal belongings were found.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The woman is believed to be at least 18 years old, but without identification, the investigation has become more complex. Police teams are reviewing train schedules, CCTV footage, and missing person records in an effort to identify her and trace the circumstances leading to her death.

This incident echoes a similar crime reported in March when a 32-year-old woman named Gauri Anil Sambekar was found dead, her body stuffed in a suitcase at a house in Bengaluru’s Hulimavu area. Her husband, Rakesh Sambekar, later confessed to the murder and was arrested in Pune. The couple, originally from Maharashtra, had moved to Bengaluru in January. Rakesh was employed as a project manager in an IT firm, while Gauri was searching for work.

While the two incidents may not be linked, the recurrence of such crimes involving victims being hidden in suitcases has raised public concern and highlighted the importance of faster identification and safety measures in urban areas.

Bengaluru police have urged anyone with information related to the case or who may have seen suspicious activity near railway tracks to come forward and assist with the investigation.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: 3 Delegations To Leave Today For All-Party Delegation As India’s Global Outreach On Terrorism Is Set To Begin | India News

Filed under

bengaluru

The UK government’s pla

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court
The United Kingdom is set

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius
Since assuming the role o

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences
newsx

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...
An official from the Paki

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...
House Republicans moved i

House Republicans Push All-Nighter to Pass Trump’s Multitrillion-Dollar Tax Bill
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Government’s Deal to Cede Chagos Islands to Mauritius Temporarily Blocked by Court

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

UK Set to Sign Deal Ceding Sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Bangladesh at Crossroads: Foreign Policy Gamble and Its Geopolitical Consequences

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence After Child’s Hospitalization

Is Frozen Bottle Safe? Glass Piece Found Inside Sealed Boba Drink, Chennai Mother Alleges Negligence...

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes New Turn

Was Pakistan Embassy Official Danish An ISI Agent Spying In India? Jyoti Malhotra Case Takes...

Entertainment

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Who Is Kid Cudi, The Rapper Testifying Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Timeless Elegance In Vintage Dior 1957 Dress

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Deepika Padukone Out Of Prabhas’ Spirit? Sandeep Reddy Vanga Removes Actress Over Demands

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

Thug Life Controversy: Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Backlash Over Intimate Scenes With 70-Year-Old Kamal Haasan

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

At Cannes 2025, Dhanush Unveils APJ Abdul Kalam Biopic ‘Kalam’ With Om Raut

Lifestyle

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Beat Dehydration This Summer With These Easy Water Drinking Tips

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Mango Like You’ve Never Tasted: 4 Surprising Pairings For Summer 2025

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

Travel Cool: 8 Must-Know Hacks For Summer Travel In India

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand

From Simplicity To Strength: Two Sisters Owning Suta Sarees Turns A 75 Crore Ethical Brand