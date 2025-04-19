‘Women and Children Are the Worst Hit’: NCW Chief Vijaya Rahatkar Speaks Out After Visiting Violence-Hit Murshidabad | NewsX Exclusive

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar recently visited the violence-affected areas in West Bengal’s Murshidabad and Malda districts. In a ground report interview with NewsX, she opened up about the trauma she witnessed—particularly among women and children—and the urgent need for rehabilitation, safety, and emotional support.

Rahatkar, who spent two consecutive days meeting displaced families, shared her firsthand account of the aftermath, calling the situation “deeply disturbing.”

“The impact on women and children is the worst”

Speaking to NewsX, Rahatkar emphasized that while the violence affected entire families, the emotional and physical toll on women and children was especially devastating.

“We met everyone, and we saw that women and especially children are suffering a lot. Of course, the whole family has been affected—many men were beaten and injured too. But the worst impact is always on women and children,” she said.

According to her, many women have been forced to flee their homes—homes that no longer exist. Entire houses have been burned down, and families have been left with nothing.

“Women feel deeply hurt. They are distressed that they’ve had to become displaced in their own villages. It’s very painful for them,” Rahatkar added.

Homes destroyed, lives upended

Describing the scale of destruction, Rahatkar said the damage wasn’t just physical—it has created fear and insecurity in people’s minds.

“These incidents were horrifying. The way their houses were burnt, how they were threatened—it’s very concerning,” she told NewsX.

Many of the victims are now sheltering in makeshift camps, with no homes to return to and no clear future ahead.

Relief camps reveal a grim reality

Rahatkar also visited relief camps in Malda, where many displaced families have taken refuge. What she found there was heartbreaking.

“There’s a 12-day-old baby in one of the camps. A mother arrived there with her newborn, just three or four days old. Another baby I saw was only one-and-a-half months old. There are so many infants who aren’t even a year old yet,” she said.

She stressed the need for urgent care and support for young mothers and children living in these camps.

“We need to take extra care—food, shelter, clothing, everything. These mothers, who have just given birth, need special attention too,” she urged.

A week later, the fear still lingers

Even though a week has passed since the violence, Rahatkar said not much has improved. People are still living in fear, and the trauma remains fresh.

“People are still very scared. Their homes were burned, and many of them were also sexually assaulted,” she said.

She added that those who have lost everything need more than just relief—they need to feel safe again.

Meeting with the administration: “We discussed building trust”

When asked if she spoke to district officials, Rahatkar confirmed that she met with the District Magistrate and raised key concerns.

“We had a discussion about how to rebuild trust in people’s minds. We spoke about steps that need to be taken so that people feel safe and regain confidence in the system,” she said.

Rahatkar also acknowledged the demands she heard from locals during her visit. Many were calling for President’s Rule and permanent deployment of BSF personnel in the area.

“People shared their views and demands with every official or commission that came to visit. We will include those concerns in our report,” she confirmed.

On Mamata Banerjee’s role as a woman Chief Minister

When asked about the role of West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in addressing this crisis—especially since it involved serious violence against women—Rahatkar chose to remain apolitical but firm.

“I won’t comment on the politics of it. We have come here for the women—to give them strength, to support them, and to help rebuild their faith in the system,” she said.

She stressed that ensuring women’s safety and dignity must be the highest priority.

“Our top priority is to provide security to women, to remove the fear and terror from their hearts, and to create an atmosphere where they can live with dignity. When respect is lost, these kinds of things happen. Everyone must work together to make sure this never happens again,” she added.

