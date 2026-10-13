Women BJP Workers Allege Misconduct by Congress Workers During Protest, Seek FIR

BJP Mahila Morcha workers have filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against Congress workers, alleging indecent behaviour during a protest outside the Congress headquarters on Monday. The complaint was submitted to Rohit Rajbir Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Central Delhi, in the presence of BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat.

The BJP workers have sought legal action against the Congress workers allegedly involved in the incident. The complaint names Congress media coordinator Sanjeev Singh among those accused of misconduct, according to a statement by BJP.

The complainants, Rachna Vashishth, Rashmi Vajpayee, Roshni Shrestha, Nivedita Tiwari and Anayata Bhati, met the DCP on Tuesday, accompanied by several others party leaders.

BJP seeks FIR

Speaking to the media after submitting the complaint, MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat accused Congress workers of behaving inappropriately towards BJP Mahila Morcha members during Monday’s demonstration. She alleged that their conduct reflected the political culture promoted by Congress.

Sehrawat also referred to a separate allegation concerning an earlier incident involving women police personnel.

Advocate Sanket Gupta said the alleged conduct, particularly that attributed to Congress media coordinator Sanjeev Singh, amounted to a punishable offence. He said the complaint sought registration of a case under Sections 74, 75, 79, 115(2), 131 and 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), followed by an investigation and appropriate legal action.

The complaint also referred to video footage that the BJP says identifies the Congress workers allegedly involved in the incident.

Political tensions After Congress headquarters protest

The complaint comes amid heightened political tensions following Monday’s protest outside the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. The BJP has accused Congress workers of misconduct towards its women workers, while the matter now awaits police examination.