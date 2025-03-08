A delegation of women ambassadors from nine countries visited Adani Group's renewable energy projects in Gujarat, lauding the participation of women in various roles, from engineers to Self Help Groups, and highlighting the importance of workplace diversity for economic growth.

A delegation of women ambassadors from nine countries, including Luxembourg, Romania, and Slovenia, recently visited Adani Group’s renewable energy projects in Gujarat and commended the role of women in the workforce. The group toured Adani Green Energy’s 30-GW clean energy plant in Khavda, Kutch district, ahead of International Women’s Day, where they interacted with women engineers and highlighted the importance of diversity in the workplace for economic growth.

The delegation, consisting of seven ambassadors and two high commissioners, also visited Self Help Groups (SHGs) supported by the Adani Foundation. The ambassadors observed how Adani’s renewable energy projects integrate advanced technology with sustainable development, with a particular focus on the Energy Network Operations Centre (ENOC) managed by women engineers.

In addition, the envoys explored the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) in Mundra Special Economic Zone (SEZ), where global companies are investing in advanced manufacturing, contributing to the region’s economic growth.

The delegation included Ina Krisnamurthi (Indonesia), Marje Luup (Estonia), Diana Mickeviciene (Lithuania), Ana Taban (Moldova), Mateha Vodeb Ghosh (Slovenia), Sena Latif (Romania), and Peggy Frantzen (Luxembourg). Seychelles High Commissioner Lalatiana Accouche and Lesotho High Commissioner Lebohang Valentine Mochaba also joined the visit.

Romanian Ambassador Latif expressed admiration for Adani’s transformation of non-cultivable land into solar plants and manufacturing sites, creating jobs and providing energy. She praised the company’s contributions to India’s economic and social development, noting that Romania is seeking opportunities to collaborate with India.

Lesotho’s High Commissioner Mochaba emphasized the importance of women leading their societies, families, and nations, urging the women engineers to be brave, focused, and take on significant roles.

Lithuanian Ambassador Mickeviciene found it inspiring to witness how barren land has been transformed into a platform that benefits all of India, particularly noting the empowerment of women in leadership roles within Adani’s green transformation initiatives.

Seychelles’ Ambassador Accouche, the first woman to hold the position of High Commissioner from her country in India, praised the critical role women will play in education and the growth of future generations.

Estonia’s Ambassador Luup highlighted the impressive scale of solar panel production and the participation of women in it. On International Women’s Day, she encouraged Indian women to dream big and pursue their goals.

Moldova’s Ambassador Taban expressed her desire to see more Indian women in leadership positions, mentioning that the products from SHGs supported by the Adani Foundation would serve as a lasting memory of her visit.

Luxembourg Ambassador Frantzen was impressed by the participation of young women engineers in the business’s growth, emphasizing the empowerment of women in both the social and economic realms. Slovenia’s Ambassador Vodeb Ghosh praised the efforts of Indian women in economic development, supporting their families, and contributing to the country’s growth.

