Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Women Here Are Very Scared’: NCW Chief Visits Violence-Hit Areas in Bengal to Support Traumatised Women

‘Women Here Are Very Scared’: NCW Chief Visits Violence-Hit Areas in Bengal to Support Traumatised Women

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Vijaya Rahatkar, reached Kolkata on Thursday evening to begin an on-ground inquiry into the recent violence that broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

‘Women Here Are Very Scared’: NCW Chief Visits Violence-Hit Areas in Bengal to Support Traumatised Women

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Vijaya Rahatkar, reached Kolkata evening to begin an on-ground inquiry


The chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Vijaya Rahatkar, reached Kolkata on Thursday evening to begin an on-ground inquiry into the recent violence that broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The unrest erupted after protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent on April 11, leaving three people dead, many injured, and dozens of families displaced.

Rahatkar, who is part of the NCW’s special investigation team, will be travelling across affected regions—including Murshidabad and neighbouring Malda—for the next three days to meet with women who have been caught in the middle of the communal clashes.

“The Women Here Are Very Scared”: NCW Chief Offers Support

Speaking to reporters shortly after arriving in Kolkata, Rahatkar expressed deep concern over the condition of women in the violence-hit areas.

“The women here are very scared after the communal violence that broke out here… NCW has taken cognizance of this and we have constituted a probe committee… I am also a part of the probe committee. Over the next three days, we will visit these violence-hit areas. We will go to Malda and Murshidabad. We will meet the affected women there and interact with them,” she said.

She added that the main purpose of her visit was to provide moral support and confidence to women who are living in fear. “We need to go to those areas. Only after that will I be able to say something further. We have come here to give confidence to those scared women.”

NCW to Record Victims’ Statements and Suggest Safety Measures

According to NCW officials, the committee will meet women who were directly affected by the violence and listen to their stories. The goal is to collect first-hand accounts of what happened, assess the ground situation, and prepare a report with suggestions for protection, rehabilitation, and justice for the victims.

The commission will likely recommend both short- and long-term measures to ensure that women and children in these communities are not left vulnerable. Officials said the NCW would also push for action against those responsible for the violence.

NHRC to Visit Relief Camp in Malda

In a parallel development, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is also stepping in to look into the aftermath of the April 11 violence. NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo confirmed on Thursday that a team of officials from the human rights body would be visiting one of the relief camps in Malda on Friday.

“A team of NHRC officials will visit the refugee camp in Malda, West Bengal tomorrow,” Kanoongo wrote in a post on X.

Displacement and Ongoing Fear After April 11 Clashes

The violence that broke out during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act led to several tragic consequences. Three people lost their lives, many were injured, and several homes and businesses were destroyed. The unrest has forced dozens of families to flee the area. Some have moved to Pakur district in neighbouring Jharkhand, while others are currently staying in relief camps set up in Malda.

Local communities remain tense, and many women and children are still fearful of returning to their homes. Civil society groups and rights organisations have raised concerns about the lack of adequate protection and support for the displaced.

Calcutta High Court Steps In

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court also took note of the situation and ordered that central paramilitary forces would continue to be deployed in Murshidabad for the time being to help maintain peace and law and order.

The court further instructed political leaders—including those from the BJP and the Trinamool Congress—not to deliver any speeches or make public statements that could stir up further unrest.

The court said it would monitor the recovery efforts closely, including the rehabilitation of families affected by the violence.

Must Read: Supreme Court Gives Strong Warning To Telangana Government, Pererserve Greenland Or Go To Jail

Filed under

Murshidabad violence NCW chief

India has firmly hit back

India Hits Out At Pakistan Army Chief’s Kashmir Comments; Reasserts Jammu And Kashmir Is Its...
The Chairperson of the Na

‘Women Here Are Very Scared’: NCW Chief Visits Violence-Hit Areas in Bengal to Support Traumatised...
Central Reserve Police Fo

What Is CoBRA? CRPF To Send Anti-Maoist Mirror Force to Jammu & Kashmir for the...
It was back in October in

Coimbatore Car Blast: NIA Names 5 Accused In Second Chargesheet In 2022 Bombing Case
Bangladesh formally deman

‘Apologise For Genocide’: Bangladesh Demands Pakistan’s Apology For 1971 Liberation War Crimes; First In 15...
newsx

Security Guard Jailed For 20 Year Over Kidnapping And Raping Minor: Delhi
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India Hits Out At Pakistan Army Chief’s Kashmir Comments; Reasserts Jammu And Kashmir Is Its Union Territory

India Hits Out At Pakistan Army Chief’s Kashmir Comments; Reasserts Jammu And Kashmir Is Its...

What Is CoBRA? CRPF To Send Anti-Maoist Mirror Force to Jammu & Kashmir for the First Time

What Is CoBRA? CRPF To Send Anti-Maoist Mirror Force to Jammu & Kashmir for the...

Coimbatore Car Blast: NIA Names 5 Accused In Second Chargesheet In 2022 Bombing Case

Coimbatore Car Blast: NIA Names 5 Accused In Second Chargesheet In 2022 Bombing Case

‘Apologise For Genocide’: Bangladesh Demands Pakistan’s Apology For 1971 Liberation War Crimes; First In 15 Years

‘Apologise For Genocide’: Bangladesh Demands Pakistan’s Apology For 1971 Liberation War Crimes; First In 15...

Security Guard Jailed For 20 Year Over Kidnapping And Raping Minor: Delhi

Security Guard Jailed For 20 Year Over Kidnapping And Raping Minor: Delhi

Entertainment

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?

Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal Trial?

Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal

When Bold Turns Risky: The Cancelled Fate of Sacred Games, Tandav & Leila

When Bold Turns Risky: The Cancelled Fate of Sacred Games, Tandav & Leila

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave