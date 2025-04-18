‘Women Here Are Very Scared’: NCW Chief Visits Violence-Hit Areas in Bengal to Support Traumatised Women

The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Vijaya Rahatkar, reached Kolkata on Thursday evening to begin an on-ground inquiry into the recent violence that broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district.

The chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Vijaya Rahatkar, reached Kolkata on Thursday evening to begin an on-ground inquiry into the recent violence that broke out in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district. The unrest erupted after protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent on April 11, leaving three people dead, many injured, and dozens of families displaced.

Rahatkar, who is part of the NCW’s special investigation team, will be travelling across affected regions—including Murshidabad and neighbouring Malda—for the next three days to meet with women who have been caught in the middle of the communal clashes.

“The Women Here Are Very Scared”: NCW Chief Offers Support

Speaking to reporters shortly after arriving in Kolkata, Rahatkar expressed deep concern over the condition of women in the violence-hit areas.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar says, " The women here are very scared after the communal violence that broke out here…NCW has taken cognisance of this and we have constituted a probe committee…I am also a part of…
— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2025

“The women here are very scared after the communal violence that broke out here… NCW has taken cognizance of this and we have constituted a probe committee… I am also a part of the probe committee. Over the next three days, we will visit these violence-hit areas. We will go to Malda and Murshidabad. We will meet the affected women there and interact with them,” she said.

She added that the main purpose of her visit was to provide moral support and confidence to women who are living in fear. “We need to go to those areas. Only after that will I be able to say something further. We have come here to give confidence to those scared women.”

NCW to Record Victims’ Statements and Suggest Safety Measures

According to NCW officials, the committee will meet women who were directly affected by the violence and listen to their stories. The goal is to collect first-hand accounts of what happened, assess the ground situation, and prepare a report with suggestions for protection, rehabilitation, and justice for the victims.

The commission will likely recommend both short- and long-term measures to ensure that women and children in these communities are not left vulnerable. Officials said the NCW would also push for action against those responsible for the violence.

NHRC to Visit Relief Camp in Malda

In a parallel development, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) is also stepping in to look into the aftermath of the April 11 violence. NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo confirmed on Thursday that a team of officials from the human rights body would be visiting one of the relief camps in Malda on Friday.

“A team of NHRC officials will visit the refugee camp in Malda, West Bengal tomorrow,” Kanoongo wrote in a post on X.

Displacement and Ongoing Fear After April 11 Clashes

The violence that broke out during the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act led to several tragic consequences. Three people lost their lives, many were injured, and several homes and businesses were destroyed. The unrest has forced dozens of families to flee the area. Some have moved to Pakur district in neighbouring Jharkhand, while others are currently staying in relief camps set up in Malda.

Local communities remain tense, and many women and children are still fearful of returning to their homes. Civil society groups and rights organisations have raised concerns about the lack of adequate protection and support for the displaced.

Calcutta High Court Steps In

On Thursday, the Calcutta High Court also took note of the situation and ordered that central paramilitary forces would continue to be deployed in Murshidabad for the time being to help maintain peace and law and order.

The court further instructed political leaders—including those from the BJP and the Trinamool Congress—not to deliver any speeches or make public statements that could stir up further unrest.

The court said it would monitor the recovery efforts closely, including the rehabilitation of families affected by the violence.

