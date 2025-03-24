Women In Combat? Indian Military Academy Set To Induct First Batch Of Women Cadet Officers

In a landmark move towards gender inclusivity, the Indian Military Academy (IMA) is preparing to welcome its first batch of women cadets. This historic step comes at a time when the Indian Army is expanding opportunities for women in leadership roles, providing them with greater exposure to operational responsibilities.

The transition is expected to be smooth, given the army’s long-standing experience in training women at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) for over three decades.

“I don’t foresee any hurdles as the army has been training women at OTA for more than 30 years and similar training standards and practices will be adopted by IMA. Gender-specific requirements will be addressed too. There has been full acceptance of women in the military,” said Lieutenant Colonel Anu Singh Randhawa (retd), who served in the Army Ordnance Corps for 21 years.

The Road to Becoming an Officer

Students become eligible to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), while they are in Class 12. Those who clear the written examination must then undergo the rigorous five-day selection process at the Services Selection Board (SSB), which tests their personality and intelligence. Successful candidates then proceed to a medical examination before the UPSC releases the final merit list.

The training at NDA lasts for three years, divided into six terms. Once cadets complete their training, they move on to specialized academies based on their chosen service—Army, Navy, or Air Force—before getting commissioned as officers. Additionally, both men and women can enter service-specific academies through different entry schemes after completing their graduation.

A New Era for Women Officers

The induction of women cadets at IMA comes at a time when the Indian Army is providing women officers with greater exposure to operational roles. Currently, around 60% of women commanding officers (COs) in the army are leading units in sensitive operational areas, including forward locations in the Northern and Eastern Commands, which are responsible for protecting India’s borders.

Since the army opened command roles to women two years ago, more than 145 women officers have been approved for the rank of colonel, with approximately 115 of them already commanding their units. This represents a significant shift towards gender equality in the armed forces.

Challenges and Resistance

Despite these advancements, challenges remain. While the armed forces have made significant progress in correcting gender biases, not everyone is fully on board with these changes. Last year, a senior military leader raised concerns about the performance of women officers in command roles.

In an unprecedented five-page letter written last October, then 17 Corps Commander Lieutenant General Rajeev Puri addressed Eastern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ram Chander Tiwari, highlighting various challenges reportedly faced by units led by women officers in the sensitive eastern sector. The letter cited an internal review by the Panagarh-based mountain strike corps and raised concerns regarding leadership issues, a supposed sense of entitlement, and an alleged tendency among women officers to either lack ambition or be overly ambitious.

Women in Combat: The Next Frontier?

While women in the Indian armed forces are increasingly being assigned central roles on par with their male counterparts—flying fighter jets, serving on warships, and being inducted into the personnel below officer rank (PBOR) cadre—some areas remain restricted. Women are still not permitted to serve in tank regiments or in combat positions in the infantry.

However, with the growing integration of women in various operational roles, many believe that full inclusion in combat arms is only a matter of time. The induction of women cadets at IMA marks another milestone in this journey, setting the stage for future breakthroughs in gender equality within the Indian Army.