Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • India»
  • “Women Need To Be Respected More Than Worshiped”: Delhi HC Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya

“Women Need To Be Respected More Than Worshiped”: Delhi HC Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya has emphasized that women deserve respect more than mere worship.

“Women Need To Be Respected More Than Worshiped”: Delhi HC Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya


Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya has emphasized that women deserve respect more than mere worship.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking at an event organized by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to celebrate International Women’s Day, he stressed the need for women’s empowerment and gender equality.

While addressing the gathering, Chief Justice Upadhyaya pointed out that “gender equality is yet to be fully achieved” and called for a change in societal attitudes toward gender issues.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

DSLSA’s ‘Virangana’ Initiative

To further the cause of women’s empowerment, the DSLSA has launched ‘Virangana,’ a project aimed at enrolling women from marginalized communities as para-legal volunteers (PLVs). These women undergo two days of training and work toward providing legal assistance to those in need.

The initiative extends training to women victims of sexual offenses and acid attacks, transgender individuals, female sex workers, and minor female victims of sexual offenses who have now reached adulthood. Voluntary social workers and members of civil society organizations are also included in this effort.

Challenges in Legal Access

Justice Vishvanathan highlighted the difficulties women face in accessing legal assistance, underlining the importance of projects like ‘Virangana’ in bridging the gap. Justice Vibhu Bakhru and other judges of the Delhi High Court also attended the event, supporting the cause of legal empowerment for women.

Empowering Women Through Skill Development

Rajeev Bansal, Member Secretary of DSLSA, explained that PLVs would be paid based on their deputation days. He stated, “The purpose of this project is not only to provide legal services but to empower women as frontrunners in society. These women-centric initiatives aim to protect rights and ensure equal treatment for all women.”

Out of 250 applicants, 104 were selected, and 80 attended the training. As part of the week-long celebrations leading up to International Women’s Day on March 8, DSLSA has collaborated with the Institute of Hotel Management Catering & Nutrition, Pusa (IHM), to provide a 30-hour certification course in food and beverages for 40 victims of sexual offenses.

Free Certification & Job Opportunities

Bansal informed that the course, which typically costs between Rs 1.25-1.5 lakh, will be provided free of charge, thanks to the institution’s support. Additionally, a ‘Job Fair’ is being organized for these trainees, with active discussions underway with stakeholders in hospitality, management, and the Union Ministry of Tourism.

Women legal services advocates (LSAs) and para-legal volunteers who have rendered outstanding services were honored in the presence of judges from the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court. Their contributions were recognized as pivotal in advancing gender justice and ensuring equal access to legal support.

This initiative underscores the importance of empowering women beyond symbolic gestures, reinforcing their rightful place as equal contributors to society.

Read More: 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Manipur

Filed under

Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

India’s First Dolphin Census Finds 6,324 Gangetic Dolphins, 3 Indus Dolphins In Punjab: Report

India’s First Dolphin Census Finds 6,324 Gangetic Dolphins, 3 Indus Dolphins In Punjab: Report

Trump Says Americans Should Get Ready For ‘A Little Disturbance’ From Tariffs

Trump Says Americans Should Get Ready For ‘A Little Disturbance’ From Tariffs

‘A Roller Coaster’: NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Set to Return After 9 Months in Space

‘A Roller Coaster’: NASA Astronauts Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Set to Return After 9...

Urvashi Rautela’s Outfit At Paris Event Goes Viral, Netizens Compare Her To Uorfi Javed

Urvashi Rautela’s Outfit At Paris Event Goes Viral, Netizens Compare Her To Uorfi Javed

Mayawati’s Nephew Akash Anand To Join Ramdas Athawale’s Party?

Mayawati’s Nephew Akash Anand To Join Ramdas Athawale’s Party?

Entertainment

Urvashi Rautela’s Outfit At Paris Event Goes Viral, Netizens Compare Her To Uorfi Javed

Urvashi Rautela’s Outfit At Paris Event Goes Viral, Netizens Compare Her To Uorfi Javed

Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Dutt Is ‘Possessive’ For Her, Here’s Why

Ameesha Patel Reveals Sanjay Dutt Is ‘Possessive’ For Her, Here’s Why

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Nayanthara Rejects ‘Lady Superstar’ Title – Reveals The Real Reason Behind Her Decision!

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular Kannada Actress Ranya Rao Arrested At Bengaluru Airport For Smuggling 14.8 kg Gold

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know What Happened

Popular South Singer Kalpana Raghavendar Attempts Suicide In Hyderabad, Currently On Ventilator Support – Know

Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard