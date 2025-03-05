“Women Need To Be Respected More Than Worshiped”: Delhi HC Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya

Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya has emphasized that women deserve respect more than mere worship.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking at an event organized by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) to celebrate International Women’s Day, he stressed the need for women’s empowerment and gender equality.

While addressing the gathering, Chief Justice Upadhyaya pointed out that “gender equality is yet to be fully achieved” and called for a change in societal attitudes toward gender issues.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

DSLSA’s ‘Virangana’ Initiative

To further the cause of women’s empowerment, the DSLSA has launched ‘Virangana,’ a project aimed at enrolling women from marginalized communities as para-legal volunteers (PLVs). These women undergo two days of training and work toward providing legal assistance to those in need.

The initiative extends training to women victims of sexual offenses and acid attacks, transgender individuals, female sex workers, and minor female victims of sexual offenses who have now reached adulthood. Voluntary social workers and members of civil society organizations are also included in this effort.

Challenges in Legal Access

Justice Vishvanathan highlighted the difficulties women face in accessing legal assistance, underlining the importance of projects like ‘Virangana’ in bridging the gap. Justice Vibhu Bakhru and other judges of the Delhi High Court also attended the event, supporting the cause of legal empowerment for women.

Empowering Women Through Skill Development

Rajeev Bansal, Member Secretary of DSLSA, explained that PLVs would be paid based on their deputation days. He stated, “The purpose of this project is not only to provide legal services but to empower women as frontrunners in society. These women-centric initiatives aim to protect rights and ensure equal treatment for all women.”

Out of 250 applicants, 104 were selected, and 80 attended the training. As part of the week-long celebrations leading up to International Women’s Day on March 8, DSLSA has collaborated with the Institute of Hotel Management Catering & Nutrition, Pusa (IHM), to provide a 30-hour certification course in food and beverages for 40 victims of sexual offenses.

Free Certification & Job Opportunities

Bansal informed that the course, which typically costs between Rs 1.25-1.5 lakh, will be provided free of charge, thanks to the institution’s support. Additionally, a ‘Job Fair’ is being organized for these trainees, with active discussions underway with stakeholders in hospitality, management, and the Union Ministry of Tourism.

Women legal services advocates (LSAs) and para-legal volunteers who have rendered outstanding services were honored in the presence of judges from the Supreme Court and Delhi High Court. Their contributions were recognized as pivotal in advancing gender justice and ensuring equal access to legal support.

This initiative underscores the importance of empowering women beyond symbolic gestures, reinforcing their rightful place as equal contributors to society.

Read More: 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Manipur