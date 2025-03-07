Women’s Day 2025: Key Government Initiatives Focused On Women Empowerment

International Women’s Day, celebrated every year on March 8, is a global event that honors the achievements of women and highlights the ongoing fight for gender equality.

International Women’s Day, celebrated every year on March 8, is a global event that honors the achievements of women and highlights the ongoing fight for gender equality. The Indian government has introduced several initiatives to improve the socio-economic status of women, recognize their contributions to society, and empower them in various fields.

PM Modi’s Special Event for Women’s Day

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the ‘Lakhpati Didi Program’ in Vansi-Borsi, located in Gujarat’s Navsari district. The event is expected to witness an attendance of over 1.1 lakh women, making it a historic gathering dedicated to women’s empowerment.

The ‘Lakhpati Didi Scheme’ is designed to help at least 2 crore women across the country achieve financial independence through Self-Help Groups (SHGs). The initiative not only promotes economic empowerment but also demonstrates the significant role women play in law enforcement. In a first-of-its-kind approach, all security and operational aspects of the event will be managed exclusively by women officers and personnel.

Security and administration will be overseen by:

2,165 female constables

187 female PIs (Police Inspectors)

61 female PSIs (Police Sub-Inspectors)

19 female DYSPs (Deputy Superintendents of Police)

5 female DSPs (Deputy Superintendents of Police)

1 female IGP (Inspector General of Police)

1 female ADGP (Additional Director General of Police)

This event will highlight women’s growing leadership in policing and administration.

Top 5 Government Schemes for Women’s Empowerment

To support the financial and social upliftment of women, the Indian government has launched several flagship programs. Here are the top five initiatives aimed at promoting education, financial security, and entrepreneurship among women:

1. Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP)

Launched in January 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this initiative aims to address the declining child sex ratio and promote the education and welfare of girls. The program’s slogan, “Save the girl child, educate the girl child,” emphasizes the importance of empowering young girls through education and equal opportunities.

2. Ujjwala Yojana

Introduced in May 2016, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) provides free gas connections and subsidized LPG cylinders to women from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. This scheme was launched to promote clean cooking fuel, as traditional fuels negatively affect both the environment and the health of rural women.

3. Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY)

As part of the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana allows parents to open a savings account in their daughter’s name. The initiative aims to secure a girl child’s future by ensuring financial stability and supporting her higher education and marriage expenses.

4. Mudra Yojana

Launched on April 8, 2015, the Mudra Yojana provides collateral-free loans up to Rs 20 lakh to support micro and small-scale businesses. This scheme is especially beneficial for women entrepreneurs, enabling them to start or expand their businesses without financial burdens. The loans are provided by banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Microfinance Institutions (MFIs), and other financial intermediaries.

5. Working Women Hostel Scheme

This initiative helps working women find safe and affordable accommodation. In some cases, it also provides access to daycare facilities for their children. The scheme is implemented across urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, prioritizing locations where employment opportunities for women are growing.