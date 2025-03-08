Women’s Day Blog: Is There A Man Behind Your Success?

On International Women's Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to praise the incredible strength and achievements of women across India.

“Since morning, you’ve all seen inspiring posts by extraordinary women sharing their own journeys and inspiring other women,” Modi said. He emphasized that these women, from different regions and sectors, exemplify the boundless potential women have to contribute to society.

The Prime Minister’s message reinforced the importance of recognizing and celebrating the role of women in building a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). He concluded by reaffirming that women’s contributions are invaluable, not just today, but every day, in shaping the future of the nation.

Well, as it is always said that behind every successful man there’s a woman, but is it the same in the vise versa?

Is there a man behind a woman’s success?

Here’s some instances personally!

Speaking to Dr. Rita Verma – who is a renowned gynecologist and also owns a clinic in Bodhgaya, she emphasized the importance of support from both sides. She stated, “No woman can succeed without contribution, and neither can a man. We live in a male-dominated country, and my struggle is real. I have never left my family behind. I don’t just focus on myself; I view everything from both sides. Since I live in a joint family, the support of family is crucial to my journey.” Dr. Verma’s perspective highlights how family support and a balanced approach play a vital role in her success.

2. Speaking with Archana Sinha, a homemaker and my mother, she shared, “When my father passed away while I was preparing for my class 10 board exams, he had already taught me the importance of making wise decisions. After his passing, my mother gave me the strength to stay strong and resilient. I learned to be tough and courageous from her. Additionally, my husband played a key role in making me financially independent and never restricted me to just household duties.”

3. Speaking to Neethi Verma, Associate Project Manager at Xbox Lab, she shared, “Behind every strong woman are the men who love, support, and lift her up. I wouldn’t be where I am today without two amazing men—my dad and my husband.

Dad, you were my first teacher and role model. You showed me how to be strong, honest, and stand my ground no matter what. Your support, sacrifices, and belief in me gave me the confidence to dream big and the courage to chase those dreams. Everything I’ve achieved started with the values you taught me.

And to my husband, your support means everything. You always put my career ahead of yours, making sacrifices so I can grow and succeed. From taking care of our daughter, getting her ready for school, and being with her while I headed to work, your unwavering support made it possible for me to balance work and family. Without that, I wouldn’t have been able to focus on my career.

Thank you both for always being there for me, believing in me, and helping me succeed. I couldn’t have done it without you.”

The idea that there is always a man behind a woman’s success is a traditional notion that overlooks the strength, resilience, and capabilities of women themselves. While support from partners, fathers, or mentors can certainly play a role in any individual’s journey, it is important to recognize that a woman’s success is often the result of her own hard work, determination, and self-belief. Women can and do achieve greatness independently, breaking barriers and forging paths that inspire future generations. Success is not defined by the presence of a man, but by the woman’s own contributions, choices, and perseverance.

