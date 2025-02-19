Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
  'Women's Respect Is BJP's Biggest Priority': Manoj Tiwari Congratulates Rekha Gupta On Becoming Delhi's New Chief Minister

‘Women’s Respect Is BJP’s Biggest Priority’: Manoj Tiwari Congratulates Rekha Gupta On Becoming Delhi’s New Chief Minister

BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari extended his heartfelt congratulations to Rekha Gupta on being elected as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

‘Women’s Respect Is BJP’s Biggest Priority’: Manoj Tiwari Congratulates Rekha Gupta On Becoming Delhi’s New Chief Minister


BJP leader and MP Manoj Tiwari extended his heartfelt congratulations to Rekha Gupta on being elected as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. Emphasizing the BJP’s commitment to women’s empowerment, Tiwari highlighted that women’s respect and welfare remain a top priority for the party.

“Women’s respect is BJP’s biggest priority. Many congratulations to Rekha Gupta on becoming an MLA, a leader of the people, and assuming the position of Chief Minister,” he said, celebrating Gupta’s elevation to the top post.

Rekha Gupta, a senior BJP leader, has had a long political journey, beginning with her role in student politics. Her appointment as Delhi’s first woman BJP Chief Minister marks a significant milestone for the party in the capital.

Her leadership is expected to focus on women’s safety, infrastructure development, and governance reforms, as she takes charge of the state’s administration.

