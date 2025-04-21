‘Won’t Accept Compensation’: Murshidabad’s Family Of Deceased Refuse Compensation

The family of a 70-year-old man and his son who were brutally killed during a recent outbreak of communal violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district has firmly turned down the financial compensation offered by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking from their home in Jafrabad, relatives of the two victims—Harogobindo Das and his son Chandan Das—said they would not accept the Rs 10 lakh that was announced for them after the incident. For the grieving family, no amount of money can replace the lives lost in the tragedy.

“We will not accept the compensation. Will that money bring my husband or my father-in-law back?” said Pinki Das, Chandan’s wife, while speaking with The Indian Express over the phone.

TMC Leaders Visit the Grieving Family

On Sunday, a group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders visited the family at their home. The delegation included Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam, Jangipur MP Khalilur Rehman, and local MLA Amirul Islam from Samsergunj. The three leaders spent over an hour meeting with the family, trying to console them and hear their concerns.

Despite their visit, the family made it very clear that they had no intention of accepting the money being offered.

“Why should we accept compensation? We told them we will not accept very clearly,” said Juthika Das, daughter of Harogobindo Das.

Violence on April 11 Left Two Dead

The violence that claimed the lives of Harogobindo and Chandan broke out on April 11 in the Jafrabad area, which falls under the Samsergunj police station. According to police, the father and son were killed by a mob during a violent clash rooted in communal tensions.

The incident shocked the local community and drew sharp criticism from opposition parties and civil society, with many questioning how the situation spiraled so out of control.

TMC Leaders Say Family May Accept Later

After meeting with the victims’ family, TMC’s Samirul Islam told reporters that he believed the family might agree to accept the compensation in the future.

“We have spoken with them. We will stand by them. They will accept compensation later. Those who are doing politics must remember that such political persons will not stay with the family for long. It is the local people and leadership who will stand by them,” he said.

His remarks appeared to take aim at opposition parties who have been vocal about the law and order situation in the state, accusing the ruling TMC of allowing violence to escalate unchecked.

Key Conspirator Arrested from Uttar Dinajpur

While political tensions continue to rise, the police made a significant breakthrough in the murder case over the weekend. Authorities arrested the fourth accused, who they say was a key planner in the deadly mob attack.

“Jiaul Sheikh, a key conspirator who was directly involved in the murder case was arrested from Uttar Dinajpur. He is a resident of Sigri village near Jafrabad and fled after the incident,” said a senior police officer on Sunday.

Sheikh was taken into custody from Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district and brought back to Samsergunj for further investigation. With his arrest, police say they are getting closer to understanding the full scope of how the violence was organized and carried out.

