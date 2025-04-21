Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, April 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Won’t Accept Compensation’: Murshidabad’s Family Of Deceased Refuse Compensation

‘Won’t Accept Compensation’: Murshidabad’s Family Of Deceased Refuse Compensation

The family of a 70-year-old man and his son who were brutally killed during a recent outbreak of communal violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district has firmly turned down the financial compensation offered by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

‘Won’t Accept Compensation’: Murshidabad’s Family Of Deceased Refuse Compensation

The family of a 70-year-old man and his son who were brutally killed the Murshidabad violence firmly turned down the financial compensation


The family of a 70-year-old man and his son, who were brutally killed during a recent outbreak of communal violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district has firmly turned down the financial compensation offered by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Speaking from their home in Jafrabad, relatives of the two victims—Harogobindo Das and his son Chandan Das—said they would not accept the Rs 10 lakh that was announced for them after the incident. For the grieving family, no amount of money can replace the lives lost in the tragedy.

“We will not accept the compensation. Will that money bring my husband or my father-in-law back?” said Pinki Das, Chandan’s wife, while speaking with The Indian Express over the phone.

TMC Leaders Visit the Grieving Family

On Sunday, a group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders visited the family at their home. The delegation included Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam, Jangipur MP Khalilur Rehman, and local MLA Amirul Islam from Samsergunj. The three leaders spent over an hour meeting with the family, trying to console them and hear their concerns.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite their visit, the family made it very clear that they had no intention of accepting the money being offered.

“Why should we accept compensation? We told them we will not accept very clearly,” said Juthika Das, daughter of Harogobindo Das.

Violence on April 11 Left Two Dead

The violence that claimed the lives of Harogobindo and Chandan broke out on April 11 in the Jafrabad area, which falls under the Samsergunj police station. According to police, the father and son were killed by a mob during a violent clash rooted in communal tensions.

The incident shocked the local community and drew sharp criticism from opposition parties and civil society, with many questioning how the situation spiraled so out of control.

TMC Leaders Say Family May Accept Later

After meeting with the victims’ family, TMC’s Samirul Islam told reporters that he believed the family might agree to accept the compensation in the future.

“We have spoken with them. We will stand by them. They will accept compensation later. Those who are doing politics must remember that such political persons will not stay with the family for long. It is the local people and leadership who will stand by them,” he said.

His remarks appeared to take aim at opposition parties who have been vocal about the law and order situation in the state, accusing the ruling TMC of allowing violence to escalate unchecked.

Key Conspirator Arrested from Uttar Dinajpur

While political tensions continue to rise, the police made a significant breakthrough in the murder case over the weekend. Authorities arrested the fourth accused, who they say was a key planner in the deadly mob attack.

“Jiaul Sheikh, a key conspirator who was directly involved in the murder case was arrested from Uttar Dinajpur. He is a resident of Sigri village near Jafrabad and fled after the incident,” said a senior police officer on Sunday.

Sheikh was taken into custody from Chopra in Uttar Dinajpur district and brought back to Samsergunj for further investigation. With his arrest, police say they are getting closer to understanding the full scope of how the violence was organized and carried out.

ALSO READ: JD Vance In India: US Vice President’s 4-Day Agenda Unveiled, Includes Taj Mahal Visit To Dinner With PM Modi

Filed under

Murshidabad violence

The Srinagar-Jammu Nation

Why the Srinagar-Jammu Highway Keeps Falling Apart And People Are Paying the Price
VP JD Vance joins his wif

From Andhra To America: The Family That Raised The Second Lady Of The United States,...
Jefferies to Global Inves

Jefferies To Global Investors: Shift Your Bets To China, Europe, And India As U.S. Economic...
newsx

After A Defeat In Assembly Election, AAP Announces Not To Contest MCD Elections
One of the main events of

What JD Vance’s Visit To India Mean For US-India Bilateral ties
US Vice President JD Vanc

JD Vance’s Children Sport Kurta Pyjamas and Anarkali As They Land In India
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why the Srinagar-Jammu Highway Keeps Falling Apart And People Are Paying the Price

Why the Srinagar-Jammu Highway Keeps Falling Apart And People Are Paying the Price

From Andhra To America: The Family That Raised The Second Lady Of The United States, Usha Vance

From Andhra To America: The Family That Raised The Second Lady Of The United States,...

Jefferies To Global Investors: Shift Your Bets To China, Europe, And India As U.S. Economic Edge Fades Under Tariff Turmoil

Jefferies To Global Investors: Shift Your Bets To China, Europe, And India As U.S. Economic...

After A Defeat In Assembly Election, AAP Announces Not To Contest MCD Elections

After A Defeat In Assembly Election, AAP Announces Not To Contest MCD Elections

What JD Vance’s Visit To India Mean For US-India Bilateral ties

What JD Vance’s Visit To India Mean For US-India Bilateral ties

Entertainment

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three Years Before The Shocking Divorce

Who Is Elizabeth Hurley’s First Husband? Actress Was Married To This Indian Tycoon For Three

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With This Easter Post

When Did Elizabeth Hurley And Billy Ray Cyrus First Meet? Duo Sparks Romance Rumours With

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

​Who Is Malavika Mohanan? Actress Tears Apart South Cinema Over Naval Obsession

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand National Tour Opening

Watch: SZA Almost Falls Off Stage As Dancer Fails To Manage Her Weight During Grand

Watch: Joe Rogan Mocks Katy Perry With Brutal Sarcasm For Bringing A Daisy To Her Blue Origin Space Flight

Watch: Joe Rogan Mocks Katy Perry With Brutal Sarcasm For Bringing A Daisy To Her

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave