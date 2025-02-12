“Won’t Discriminate Against Rohingya Kids For School Admissions”: SC

The Supreme Court emphasized that all children, including those of Rohingya refugees, must have equal access to education.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday emphasized that all children, including those of Rohingya refugees, must have equal access to education.

The observation came while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the NGO Rohingya Human Rights Initiative, which sought directions to ensure school admissions and government benefits for Rohingya children without requiring Aadhaar cards or citizenship proof.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and NK Singh briefly heard the matter and made it clear: “In terms of education, there will be no discrimination.”

Rohingya Refugees Face Barriers in School Admissions

Senior Advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing the petitioners, highlighted the dire situation of Rohingya refugees who struggle to secure school admissions. “These are people who are unable to get admission. It is a desperate situation,” he told the court.

To assess possible relief measures, the bench requested proof of residence of Rohingya families rather than specific details about children. “Don’t tell us about students. Tell us about parents—where they are staying, house numbers, and lists of families. Let us not expose any child,” the Court said. It further advised submitting UNHCR registration numbers or other official records to facilitate assistance.

Gonsalves informed the court that Rohingya refugees hold identity cards issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), which recognize their refugee status. The Court acknowledged this and indicated that relief measures would be considered after verifying the provided details. “We need to know where they are and then arrange it. We must satisfy ourselves about their living conditions,” the bench stated.

Case History and Future Hearings

The Supreme Court will hear the matter again on February 28 after reviewing the residence details of Rohingya families.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had declined to entertain a similar plea urging the Delhi government to grant school admissions to Rohingya children. Instead, it suggested that the issue be taken up with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, stating that the “Court should not be a medium in this.”

Meanwhile, another appeal on the same issue (Social Jurist, A Civil Rights Group vs. Municipal Corporation of Delhi & Anr) remains pending before the Supreme Court. On January 27, the Court granted time for petitioners to submit details of Rohingya families living in regular residential areas instead of makeshift camps. That case is set for hearing on February 17.

With the Supreme Court’s firm stance on ensuring non-discriminatory education access, the upcoming hearings will be crucial in determining how refugee children can secure their right to schooling in India.

