Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • India»
  • ‘Won’t Protect Anyone’, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah On Honey Trap Case, BJP Demands Judicial Probe

‘Won’t Protect Anyone’, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah On Honey Trap Case, BJP Demands Judicial Probe

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured the Assembly that a high-level probe would be conducted into the honey trap allegations.

‘Won’t Protect Anyone’, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah On Honey Trap Case, BJP Demands Judicial Probe

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah


Chaos erupted in the Karnataka Assembly on Friday after Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna alleged an attempt was made to honey trap him. The controversy intensified as opposition BJP legislators raised slogans and stormed into the well of the House, holding CDs they claimed contained proof of the honey trap allegations.

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA R Ashoka called the incident a “major conspiracy” targeting legislators, stating that some individuals were orchestrating honey traps with a “clear hidden agenda.” The BJP leaders demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter, pressing for stricter action.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

CM Siddaramaiah Defends Government’s Stance

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while addressing the Assembly, defended his government, asserting that there was “no question of protecting anyone” in the case. He added that Home Minister G Parameshwara had already responded to KN Rajanna’s allegations and initiated an enquiry.

“It is the government’s responsibility to ensure justice is served. If Rajanna had filed a formal complaint and named someone, action would have been taken accordingly. There is no attempt to shield anyone,” Siddaramaiah clarified.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Home Minister Assures High-Level Probe

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured the Assembly that a high-level probe would be conducted into the honey trap allegations. He stated that if Rajanna submitted a formal complaint, a thorough investigation would be launched.

Minister MC Sudhakar echoed similar concerns, emphasizing that extortion and honey trapping were serious issues affecting not just politicians but also the general public. He urged strict measures to curb such activities.

The controversy has stirred political unrest in Karnataka, with both ruling and opposition parties engaged in heated debates. The focus now shifts to the investigation, as authorities determine whether concrete evidence exists in the alleged honey trap case.

As the situation unfolds, political observers are closely watching how the Karnataka government handles the growing concerns over security and ethical governance within the state legislature.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Was Black Magic Involved In Meerut Murder Case? Cops Reveal Shocking Details

Filed under

CM Siddaramaiah Honey Trap Case

Chaos erupted in the Karn

‘Won’t Protect Anyone’, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah On Honey Trap Case, BJP Demands Judicial Probe
More than 1,300 flights w

Heathrow Airport Closure Affects Over 1300 Flights, Triggers Global Travel Disruptions Due to Power Outage
The brutal murder of form

Was Black Magic Involved In Meerut Murder Case? Cops Reveal Shocking Details
newsx

Video: PSL Franchise Multan Sultans’s Sly Swipe At Rohit Sharma, ‘Kitna Woh Lagta Hai’ Ad...
Bangladesh has reportedly

Bangladesh Seeks To Arrange Meeting For PM Modi-Yunus Talks At BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok: Report
A shocking incident unfol

Passenger Dies Mid-Flight, Discovered After Air India Plane Lands In Lucknow
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Heathrow Airport Closure Affects Over 1300 Flights, Triggers Global Travel Disruptions Due to Power Outage

Heathrow Airport Closure Affects Over 1300 Flights, Triggers Global Travel Disruptions Due to Power Outage

Was Black Magic Involved In Meerut Murder Case? Cops Reveal Shocking Details

Was Black Magic Involved In Meerut Murder Case? Cops Reveal Shocking Details

Video: PSL Franchise Multan Sultans’s Sly Swipe At Rohit Sharma, ‘Kitna Woh Lagta Hai’ Ad Sparks Outrage

Video: PSL Franchise Multan Sultans’s Sly Swipe At Rohit Sharma, ‘Kitna Woh Lagta Hai’ Ad...

Bangladesh Seeks To Arrange Meeting For PM Modi-Yunus Talks At BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok: Report

Bangladesh Seeks To Arrange Meeting For PM Modi-Yunus Talks At BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok: Report

Passenger Dies Mid-Flight, Discovered After Air India Plane Lands In Lucknow

Passenger Dies Mid-Flight, Discovered After Air India Plane Lands In Lucknow

Entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Vijay Deverakonda Breaks Silence On Betting App Controversy: Here’s What He Said

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

Why Are Beyoncé And Jay-Z Considering Legal Action Against Kanye West?

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless How Many Siblings She Has

How Many Kids Does Elon Musk Have? Tesla Boss’ Estranged Daughter Says She Is Clueless

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their Kids In The Ring

Kanye West Accuses Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian Of Being A Sex Trafficker, Claims Of Involving Their

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

When Is NBA YoungBoy Getting Out Of Jail? Check Rapper’s New Prison Release Date Here

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival