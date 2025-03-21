‘Won’t Protect Anyone’, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah On Honey Trap Case, BJP Demands Judicial Probe

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured the Assembly that a high-level probe would be conducted into the honey trap allegations.

Chaos erupted in the Karnataka Assembly on Friday after Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna alleged an attempt was made to honey trap him. The controversy intensified as opposition BJP legislators raised slogans and stormed into the well of the House, holding CDs they claimed contained proof of the honey trap allegations.

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA R Ashoka called the incident a “major conspiracy” targeting legislators, stating that some individuals were orchestrating honey traps with a “clear hidden agenda.” The BJP leaders demanded a judicial inquiry into the matter, pressing for stricter action.

CM Siddaramaiah Defends Government’s Stance

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, while addressing the Assembly, defended his government, asserting that there was “no question of protecting anyone” in the case. He added that Home Minister G Parameshwara had already responded to KN Rajanna’s allegations and initiated an enquiry.

“It is the government’s responsibility to ensure justice is served. If Rajanna had filed a formal complaint and named someone, action would have been taken accordingly. There is no attempt to shield anyone,” Siddaramaiah clarified.

Home Minister Assures High-Level Probe

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara assured the Assembly that a high-level probe would be conducted into the honey trap allegations. He stated that if Rajanna submitted a formal complaint, a thorough investigation would be launched.

Minister MC Sudhakar echoed similar concerns, emphasizing that extortion and honey trapping were serious issues affecting not just politicians but also the general public. He urged strict measures to curb such activities.

The controversy has stirred political unrest in Karnataka, with both ruling and opposition parties engaged in heated debates. The focus now shifts to the investigation, as authorities determine whether concrete evidence exists in the alleged honey trap case.

As the situation unfolds, political observers are closely watching how the Karnataka government handles the growing concerns over security and ethical governance within the state legislature.

(With ANI Inputs)

