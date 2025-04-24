Work From Home Directed Till 27th April To Employees Under PM Package In Baramulla

The directive, issued by the Chief Education Officer of Baramulla district on Wednesday, applies primarily to migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees under the PM Package and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe employees posted from Jammu.

In the wake of the recent terror attack at the Pahalgam resort in Anantnag district that claimed the lives of 25 tourists and a local guide, authorities in Baramulla have instructed employees under the Prime Minister’s Employment Package and Jammu-based reserved category staff to work from home till April 27.

The directive, issued by the Chief Education Officer of Baramulla district on Wednesday, applies primarily to migrant Kashmiri Pandit employees under the PM Package and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe employees posted from Jammu.

“All employees engaged under PM Package and all Jammu-based reserved category employees are hereby directed to work from home for the duration of this week (up to April 27) with immediate effect,” the order stated.

The move is seen as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable employee groups in the aftermath of the Pahalgam tragedy.

