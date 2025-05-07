Home
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
‘World Must Show Zero Tolerance for Terrorism’: EAM Jaishankar After India Launches Operation Sindoor

Just hours after India launched a major military operation targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar sent a sharp and clear message to the international community.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar sent a sharp and clear message to the international community after India launched operation Sindoor


Just hours after India launched a major military operation targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar sent a sharp and clear message to the international community.

Taking to social media, Jaishankar posted a one-line statement that summed up India’s stance following the cross-border strikes:
“The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism.”

His words came soon after the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on multiple terror-linked locations across the border, in what is now known as Operation Sindoor.

Strikes Followed Deadly Pahalgam Attack

The early morning operation was India’s direct response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 25 tourists and a local pony ride operator were brutally killed by terrorists believed to be linked to Pakistan-based groups.

In response, India’s Army, Air Force, and Navy worked together to plan and execute the coordinated strikes. According to defence sources, nine terror bases — used by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Hizbul Mujahideen, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) — were hit on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC).

These strikes were meant to send a clear message: India will not stay silent when its civilians are targeted.

India Calls for United Global Fight Against Terror

India has long maintained that Pakistan is giving safe haven to terrorist groups that operate across the region. With Tuesday’s strikes, New Delhi once again turned the spotlight on Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism.

Over the past few years, India has been pushing the international community — especially through forums like the United Nations — to take a tougher stance on nations that allow terrorist groups to flourish.

Jaishankar’s Diplomatic Push at the UN

In the days leading up to Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar had already been engaging with world leaders to gather support for India’s efforts to hold the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack accountable.

He held conversations with his counterparts from several non-permanent member countries of the UN Security Council, including:

  • Algeria

  • Greece

  • Sierra Leone

  • Guyana

  • Panama

  • Slovenia

  • Somalia

According to diplomatic sources, Jaishankar used these calls to explain India’s position and reaffirm the country’s commitment to bringing the attackers to justice.

Why These Calls Matter

The calls were seen as significant because Pakistan is currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, a position that rotates every two years. India’s outreach to other members was viewed as a strategic move to counter any narrative Pakistan might try to push at the global level following the strikes.

By making its case directly to fellow council members, India aimed to ensure that the world understands the reason behind the strikes — and why counterterrorism should be a shared global priority.

